Electoral College Formally Affirms Biden’s Presidential Win; President-Elect To Addresses Nation Tonight On “The Resilience of Democracy”

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden has officially received enough electoral votes to officially clinch the presidency, after members of the Electoral College gathered to cast their ballots for president; Biden reached the threshold necessary when California’s electors awarded him the state’s 55 electoral votes earlier today.

Mr. Biden’s transition team said the President-elect will deliver remarks Monday evening in a speech to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on the electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy.

President Trump remains vigilant that the election results contained fraud and vows to battle on.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

