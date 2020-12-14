Electoral College Formally Affirms Biden’s Presidential Win; President-Elect To Addresses Nation Tonight On “The Resilience of Democracy”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden has officially received enough electoral votes to officially clinch the presidency, after members of the Electoral College gathered to cast their ballots for president; Biden reached the threshold necessary when California’s electors awarded him the state’s 55 electoral votes earlier today.
Mr. Biden’s transition team said the President-elect will deliver remarks Monday evening in a speech to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on the electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy.
President Trump remains vigilant that the election results contained fraud and vows to battle on.