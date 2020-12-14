Electoral College Formally Affirms Biden’s Presidential Win; President-Elect To Addresses Nation Tonight On “The Resilience of Democracy”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden has officially received enough electoral votes to officially clinch the presidency, after members of the Electoral College gathered to cast their ballots for president; Biden reached the threshold necessary when California’s electors awarded him the state’s 55 electoral votes earlier today.

Mr. Biden’s transition team said the President-elect will deliver remarks Monday evening in a speech to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on the electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy.

BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote, cementing his victory over Trump https://t.co/AzJkSSjHE6 pic.twitter.com/JsbdSGMkYn — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 14, 2020

President Trump remains vigilant that the election results contained fraud and vows to battle on.

WOW. This report shows massive fraud. Election changing result! https://t.co/dFT3sRpUY5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

