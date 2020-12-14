REPORT: Special Counsel Expanding Team, Hiring Additional Prosecutors, Said to be Making “Excellent Progress” In Trump-Russia Hoax Probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a federal law enforcement source, U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Attorney General Bill Barr designated as “special counsel” prior to the election, a fact just revealed last month, is not only continuing his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, but is also said to be making “excellent progress” and now expanding his team, Fox News has confirmed.

Attorney General Barr said that Durham was assigned as Special Counsel in the Russia investigation code named Crossfire Hurricane on October 19.

‘In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election,’ he added.

According to the latest report, Durham has brought “additional prosecutors” onto his probe of alleged FBI misconduct, a new sign that the prosecutor from Connecticut is ramping up his efforts now that the election is out of the way.

The federal law enforcement official familiar with the probe told Fox News that while prosecutors are being added, it is unclear exactly who they are.