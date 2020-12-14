PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

REPORT: Special Counsel Expanding Team, Hiring Additional Prosecutors, Said to be Making “Excellent Progress” In Trump-Russia Hoax Probe

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a federal law enforcement source, U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Attorney General Bill Barr designated as “special counsel” prior to the election, a fact just revealed last month, is not only continuing his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, but is also said to be making “excellent progress” and now expanding his team, Fox News has confirmed.

Attorney General Barr said that Durham was assigned as Special Counsel in the Russia investigation code named Crossfire Hurricane on October 19.

‘In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election,’ he added.

According to the latest report, Durham has brought “additional prosecutors” onto his probe of alleged FBI misconduct, a new sign that the prosecutor from Connecticut is ramping up his efforts now that the election is out of the way.

The federal law enforcement official familiar with the probe told Fox News that while prosecutors are being added, it is unclear exactly who they are.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flea Market Parking Lot Shooting Leaves One Person Dead;…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Two Florida Men Charged with Stealing Ventilators Intended…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 893