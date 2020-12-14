CrimeLocalSociety

Domestic Disturbance Call Turns Into Six Hour Standoff In Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Upon arrival on scene, deputies attempted to take the male into custody, at which time he fled back into the residence; barricading himself inside. After approximately six hours, the barricaded person surrendered peacefully to deputies. 

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, December 13, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 11000 block of Callaghan Avenue in Spring Hill near Winterville Road and Quintilis Street.

The person who contacted law enforcement told dispatchers that a middle-aged male and his elderly mother had engaged in a verbal dispute inside the residence. During the dispute, the male battered his elderly mother.

Upon arrival on scene, deputies attempted to take the male into custody, at which time he fled back into the residence; barricading himself inside. Deputies removed the elderly female from the scene; relocating her to a site where she could be treated by paramedics from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

Other deputies immediately began attempting to establish contact with the male subject. Deputies continually attempted communication for hours. The male was known to possess several firearms therefore deputies had not made entry into the residence.

After approximately six hours, the barricaded person surrendered peacefully to deputies. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
