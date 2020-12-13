CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Deputies Arrest North Carolina Homicide Fugitive In Deland

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s deputies arrested a North Carolina homicide suspect Saturday in DeLand and recovered suspected heroin and ammunition during his arrest. According to authorities, Lloyd Carvon Gillis, 29, was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder out of Alamance County, North Carolina, where he is charged in the fatal August 16 shooting of a 24-year-old man in Green Level, North Carolina.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Sheriff’s Office District Two Crime Suppression Team (CST) received word Gillis was inside a home on South Adelle Avenue. The deputies surrounded the house and made contact with the occupants. Gillis initially identified himself as Cory Gillis – but a fingerprint scan indicated 91% probability he was Lloyd Gillis. When the CST sergeant Googled Lloyd Gillis’ name, he found news coverage of the murder case, along with a mugshot and a $3,500 reward for information. Gillis was also positively identified by the tattoos on his chest, and admitted to deputies that Cory was his cousin’s name.

After he was taken into custody, deputies recovered about 29 grams of suspected heroin, a small amount of MDMA, a gun box, 37 rounds of .380 ammunition and one empty magazine. In addition to his North Carolina warrants for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole, Gillis was charged with giving a false name upon being detained, resisting without violence and possession of MDMA. The suspected heroin was submitted for testing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

