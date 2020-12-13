CrimeLocalSociety

Father of Three Kills Wife And Mother-in-Law In Tamarac

By Joe Mcdermott
TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left three adults dead and three children without parents. According to authorities, at approximately 7:14 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at 9700 block Northwest 83rd Street in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location where they immediately established a perimeter, made contact with the three juvenile victims and assisted them through a bedroom window with the help of dispatch and the 911 call taker. Once the children, ages 4, 8 and 11, were out of the house deputies assessed them for injuries and took them to a safe location. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) made entry into the residence and located one adult male, identified as Clody Sylverne, 39, and one adult female deceased on scene. A second adult female, also located in the residence, was medically treated and transported by Broward Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue to North Broward Health where she was pronounced deceased.  

Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to investigate. The Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

