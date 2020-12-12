Special Victims Bureau Searching For Missing Person, Krystian Richards, 20, Last Seen In Miami Area

Krystian Richards, 20, is described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall and approximately 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.

MIAMI, FL – According to Miami authorities 20 year old Krystian Richards is missing from the Miami area and was last seen near the 20090 Block of NE 8 Court in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Authorities believe he may be in need of assistance or services and are asking the community for help locating him.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).