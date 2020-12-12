CrimeLocalSociety

Special Victims Bureau Searching For Missing Person, Krystian Richards, 20, Last Seen In Miami Area

By Joe Mcdermott
Krystian Richards
Krystian Richards, 20, is described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall and approximately 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.

MIAMI, FL – According to Miami authorities 20 year old Krystian Richards is missing from the Miami area and was last seen near the 20090 Block of NE 8 Court in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Authorities believe he may be in need of assistance or services and are asking the community for help locating him.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

