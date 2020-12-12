Op-Ed: American Freedom or Socialist Domination

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Enemies of freedom have been attempting to dominate America for many years. Marxist conspirators have chipped away at our constitutional republic seeking to diminish the rights and freedoms bequeathed by our founding fathers. They have tricked many into denying the connection between freedom and prosperity.

Previous articles have documented the socialist plot to seize the presidency via fraudulent election processes. Socialist change agents (Biden, Harris, etc.) have already exhibited their objectives. Here’s part of what they plan to do to America:

Create an oppressive one-party system by packing the supreme court and the senate and eliminating the filibuster.

Insure one party control by turning many millions of illegal aliens into voting citizens.

Replace free speech with propaganda.

Empower tyrants and criminals by eliminating the right to bear arms.

Destroy capitalism via taxation and regulation.

Wipe out prosperity by doing away with fossil fuels.

Debase traditional religious and family values.

Give the Chinese Communist Party unprecedented influence in the USA.

Many citizens have been fooled by false promises, but socialists hate capitalism and want to kill business and jobs. The big question is: What happens next? Are the socialists going to back off? Absolutely not. They have revealed their agenda by saying things like this: “You can either accept socialist control or you can have war. If we are not given the power we demand, we will cancel you.” Some democratic socialists have already promoted violence, concentration camps, and even nukes to eliminate American resistance. History is replete with examples of deadly Marxist methods that are all “on the table.”

The next big question is: Will Americans resist socialist domination? The definite answer is: Yes, they will. The follow up question is: When will most Americans began to resist socialist control? Will it be when they steal the presidency? Or when they subjugate congress or the courts? Or when they arrest people for speaking out against them? Or when the tax rate hits 70%? Or when they try to register or confiscate guns? Or when Marxist thugs attack neighborhoods?

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Socialists are certainly planning to do every one of these things, and Americans will eventually resist. Political philosopher John Locke explained it this way:

For I have reason to conclude that he who would get me into his power without my consent would use me as he pleased when he had got me there, and destroy me too when he had a fancy to it; for nobody can desire to have me in his absolute power unless it be to compel me by force to that which is against the right of my freedom, i.e., make me a slave. (John Locke, The Second Treatise of Government, chapter 3, paragraph 17)

To be free from such force is the only security of my preservation, and reason bids me look on him as an enemy to my preservation who would take away that freedom which is the fence to it; so that he who makes an attempt to enslave me thereby puts himself into a state of war with me.” (John Locke, The Second Treatise of Government, chapter 3, paragraph 17)

Socialists will continue to implement their agenda believing that “the ends justify the means.” They will garner support from shallow thinkers, Trump haters, and anti-freedom traitors. Meanwhile, many well-meaning folks are in denial about the whole thing. And talking heads will go on and on as if the radical left is offering something beneficial.

Many in the media were outraged when President Trump said that fake news fibbers were the enemies of the people. Now their shocking lies and cover ups have proven him right. It is hard to believe that most of the mainstream press is constantly spouting known lies, yet it is continuing to happen right in front of our eyes. Most of the mainstream media have now jumped on the “Cultural Marxist” bandwagon.

In March of 2020 I published the following which seems to more applicable now than it was then:

One year into the Revolutionary War the Patriots produced and committed themselves to the Declaration of Independence, which brought great clarity to their struggle and helped them win the war. The following parts of that document seem to have equal application to our ongoing political quandary:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness … But when a long train of abuses and usurpations .. evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security … [We therefore] solemnly publish and declare, That these united Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent … And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.“

Radical left socialists have demanded that we give up our freedom and submit to their tyranny, but good people of all races and faiths have heroically stood their ground and fought for truth and freedom. Swelling numbers of minorities and former democrats have rejected radical elements that have infiltrated what was once a noble party and joined hands with others who refuse to be intimidated. Hopefully, we will all remember and apply the wisdom of President Ronald Reagan:

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.

The most urgent defense of liberty includes supporting President Trump in the battle against foreign and domestic enemies who have perpetrated election fraud—especially if he has to declare an emergency. One thing we can do right now is make The Heritage Foundation pledge to defend America: