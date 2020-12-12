Artist Haley Jane Showcases Original Art Prints In Over 50 Billboards During Cube Art Fair In Miami; Inspiring Artists to Stay Creative During Pandemic

Showcasing established and emerging artist talent on 50 or more billboards located throughout the city of Miami, designer Haley Borchers known as Haley Jane, was one of these artists showcasing at Cube Art Fair, which launched their public art fair December 1st-6th, 2020.

NEW YORK, NY – This year’s virtual Art Basel featured none other than designer and creative Haley Borchers known as Haley Jane, a gifted designer and creative artist from Sacramento, California whose signature designs have been captured on stages, fashion shows, television and murals. Her signature pieces have been worn by some of the industries biggest entertainers and several retail stores across the states.

After Art Basel was shuttered due to the pandemic, Cube Art Fair provided a creative alternative for artists to share their works with the public in a way that is safe and accessible to all. Cube Art Fair launched their public art fair December 1st-6th, 2020. Showcasing established and emerging artist talent on 50 or more billboards located throughout the city of Miami. Haley was one of these artists showcasing. The campaign was called Art 4 All #staycreative, inspiring artists to stay creative during the pandemic. Haley showcased her art from last Art Basel of 2019 because these pieces with maps had positive messages that Haley felt would be great for people to see on billboards during a pandemic. Such messages like, “Your current situation is not your final destination”, and “Conquer the world everytime you smile”.

Haley defines her artistic creativeness as “pop art mixed with some occasional abstract and surreal elements”. Haley created two different brands, Haley’s Art, and Dreamworld Clothing. Haley’s Art is her original art, art prints of her work and her art printed on T-shirts. Haley Jane has been able to place Dreamworld clothing on celebrities such as reality star Toya Bush-Harris of Bravo Television’s Married 2 Medicine in which Toya wore one of Haley’s signature T-shirt’s on an episode of Married 2 Medicine which has generated a few requests for Haley to design other shirts for a few of the cast members. Haley was also asked to design a special T-shirt for rap icon Ludacris who wore her shirt onstage and showcased her brand as well as R&B singer Lil Fizz from the all male band B2K, and many more.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Jane was fortunate enough to showcase 14 paintings at the Scope International Contemporary Art Show on the sands of Ocean Drive in Miami which were the focal points for display. Haley also showcased her artwork at the Scope International Contemporary show in New York which she has gained nothing but praise for her artistic work and style. Haley’s Dreamworld designs have been in several clothing conventions this year, Magic Clothing Convention in Las Vegas, Magical Digital convention and Cobb Clothing Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. Haley’s brand, Dreamworld, is also going to be in another Cobb Convention in January. Dreamworld Clothing is currently in 16 stores across the U.S. and British Columbia, 3 stores in Memphis, TN; Victoria, BC; Miami, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Elucid, OH; Lexington, KY and Indianapolis, IN. Haley’s passion is to inspire people to follow their dreams, whatever they may be. To always illuminate the vision of what is possible.

For more information on Haley’s art and clothing visit her websites at www.haleysart.com and www.weardreamworld.com.