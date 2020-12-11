The Jewish Community Synagogue Lights up Palm Beaches With Huge Glow-In-The-Dark Menorah Lighting, Stunning Chinese Lantern Send-off

On Thursday, December 10, the Jewish Community Synagogue celebrated The Festival of Lights with hundreds of people in attendance. Photo: Jewish Community Synagogue.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – This year, the Jewish Community Synagogue had a full crowd at their annual Hanukkah celebration. On Thursday, December 10, the Jewish Community Synagogue celebrated The Festival of Lights with hundreds of people in attendance. They lit the giant glow-in-the-dark Menorah and sang the traditional Maoz Tzur. Participants enjoyed an abundance of glow-in-the-dark gear, prepackaged Latkes and applesauce, and chocolate gelt as well.

Attendees were encouraged to take on a good deed before they lit up the Palm Beach skies with the spectacular Chinese lantern send-off. The event took place in an open field and all lanterns were careful to be biodegradable and non-flammable as per safety concerns.

Photo: Jewish Community Synagogue.

Photo: Jewish Community Synagogue.

“The night was truly magical,” said Heather Listid, an attendee at the Hanukkah party. “It really covered all grounds. My kids couldn’t have had more fun with the balloon artist, face painter, and prizes, and my husband and I really enjoyed the Menorah lighting and lantern send-off.”

“Hanukkah is all about bringing light into the world, one small flame at a time. Spending Hanukkah surrounded by family, friends, and community only gives rise to positivity and unity,” shared Rabbi Leib Ezagui, one of JCS’ founders.

Attendees had the opportunity to take on a good deed before sending off their Chinese lantern – making the world brighter literally and metaphorically.

This is only the first of eight nights of celebration for The Jewish Community Synagogue. On Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 PM, The Jewish Center will be honoring the local First Responders with a Menorah Car Parade. Cars will bring joy to the Palm Beaches as they circle the city and express gratitude to the people who risk their lives for us and save thousands of others by giving donuts to our local Police Station and Fire Department. The firetrucks will lead the parade.

Their starting point will be the Jewish Community Synagogue and the parade will end at the local Police Station and Fire Department where they will distribute donuts to all of the officers.

Photo: Jewish Community Synagogue.

“What better way to spread the message of Hanukkah than by expressing gratitude and giving to others?” Shared Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, senior Rabbi at JCS. “For those who are uncomfortable leaving their homes at this time, this is the perfect way to celebrate Hanukkah without even leaving your own car!”

Lots of cars are expected Sunday for the Menorah Car Parade. If you would like to join the parade, RSVP here or call 561-324-7004

About The Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue caters to the North Palm Beach community’s social, spiritual, and physical needs through regular social events, holiday programs, and educational classes. They provide unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving the rich Jewish History. Membership at the JCS provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few. https://jewishcommunitysynagogue.com