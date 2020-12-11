CrimeLocalSociety

Punta Gorda Man Facing Capital Sexual Battery After Search Warrant Uncovers Child Porn; Investigation Began In November

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Robert William Sanchez, 34, was arrested this afternoon after Charlotte County Sheriff’s major crimes unit executed a search warrant of his home. Sanchez was charged with sexual battery by an 18 year old or older with the victim under 12 years old and possession of photographs of a sexual performance by a child.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – According to authorities, Robert William Sanchez, 34, was arrested this afternoon after Charlotte County Sheriff’s major crimes unit executed a search warrant of his home on Central Avenue in Punta Gorda. The investigation into Sanchez began on November 9th after allegations of inappropriate sexual abuse of a minor was reported.

The victim, who was under 12, reported sexual abuse in multiple locations for several years. The search warrant of Sanchez’s home uncovered digital images consistent with child erotic and child pornography. Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on capital sexual battery by an 18 year old or older with the victim under 12 years old and possession of photographs of a sexual performance by a child. Capital sexual battery is a crime where the offender commits battery against a victim below the age of 12.

If you believe you have information related to a child being abused or neglected, it is important to report the information immediately. Call your county Sheriff’s Office or Department of Children and Families.

