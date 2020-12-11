CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards at Local Gas Station and Walmart

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, the man seen in surveillance photos used a victim’s stolen credit cards at a Mobil Gas station at Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road and a Walmart, in the Palm Springs area. Both transactions occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say used stolen credit cards at two different locations in Palm Beach County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

