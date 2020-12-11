Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards at Local Gas Station and Walmart

According to detectives, the man seen in surveillance photos used a victim’s stolen credit cards at a Mobil Gas station at Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road and a Walmart, in the Palm Springs area. Both transactions occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say used stolen credit cards at two different locations in Palm Beach County.

According to detectives, they are seeking the identity of the man seen in the released surveillance photos who used the victim’s stolen credit cards at a Mobil Gas station at Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road and a Walmart, in the Palm Springs area. Both transactions occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

.