BusinessLocalPress Releases

Grand Opening Underway of New Upscale Transitional Brownstones South of Downtown Orlando

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Grand Opening Underway of New Upscale Transitional Brownstones South of Downtown Orlando
Included for sale in Phase 1 of “Venue at SoDo” is a fully-furnished and lavishly decorated model plus two other three-story townhomes.

ORLANDO, FL – Phase one of Venue at SoDo, a chic new $8 million townhome development just south of downtown Orlando is open.     Prospective homebuyers seeking a new spacious residence with urban conveniences are getting a firsthand look at the much-anticipated luxury townhomes, where the builder’s model grand opening is taking place.

The development at 38 W. Jersey St. features three-story units with a square footage of 2,108, according to Roger Soderstrom, Jr. and Marisol Santiago Soderstrom of Stirling International Real Estate who are marketing the 17 modern townhomes.  Prices range from the mid to upper $400,000s.

“We’re offering the fully-loaded model for sale with a builder leaseback,” Roger Soderstrom, Jr. said. “With aggressive financing terms and up to one percent of the mortgage cost as a closing cost credit from the developer’s lender, the investor will receive a nine percent net return.”

The townhomes all offer two-car, rear-entry garages, fenced garden patios, and different living areas on each of the floors, he explained.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Level one has a welcoming foyer, storage closet, family room, home theater or bedroom, a full bathroom and a hidden garage. The second level – which features a dramatic open staircase – has a spacious open area with huge windows, a chef’s kitchen with an entertainment-size quartz center island, a half bath, dining and living rooms with double doors opening to a balcony. The top floor features dual owner’s suites with luxurious bathrooms, walk-in closets and a laundry room.      

The second level – which features a dramatic open staircase – has a spacious open area with huge windows, a chef’s kitchen with an entertainment-size quartz center island, a half bath, dining and living rooms with double doors opening to a balcony.
The second level – which features a dramatic open staircase – has a spacious open area with huge windows, a chef’s kitchen with an entertainment-size quartz center island, a half bath, dining and living rooms with double doors opening to a balcony.

Venue SoDo’s detailed exterior and thoughtfully appointed interior was designed by Orlando-based architects Studio 407.  Soderstrom said they captured all the best elements of high-quality housing with a structured, smart use of space. The construction is being handled by General Contractor Big Green Construction.

The development offers comfort, style, security and walkability in a historic neighborhood of parks, trails, along with restaurants, cafes, shops and grocery stores, said Marisol Soderstrom.

“All of the amenities, the convenience of SunRail and a healthcare hub anchored by Orlando Health add a tremendous lifetime and lifestyle value to this community,” she said. “Because of that, we’re seeing some really strong interest in the project.”   

For more information about Venue SoDo Orlando, please visit: http://sodotownhomes.com.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Marion County Detectives Looking for Missing and Endangered…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Doctor Pleads For Review of Data During COVID-19 Senate…

George McGregor
1 of 561