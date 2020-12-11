Grand Opening Underway of New Upscale Transitional Brownstones South of Downtown Orlando

Included for sale in Phase 1 of “Venue at SoDo” is a fully-furnished and lavishly decorated model plus two other three-story townhomes.

ORLANDO, FL – Phase one of Venue at SoDo, a chic new $8 million townhome development just south of downtown Orlando is open. Prospective homebuyers seeking a new spacious residence with urban conveniences are getting a firsthand look at the much-anticipated luxury townhomes, where the builder’s model grand opening is taking place.

The development at 38 W. Jersey St. features three-story units with a square footage of 2,108, according to Roger Soderstrom, Jr. and Marisol Santiago Soderstrom of Stirling International Real Estate who are marketing the 17 modern townhomes. Prices range from the mid to upper $400,000s.

“We’re offering the fully-loaded model for sale with a builder leaseback,” Roger Soderstrom, Jr. said. “With aggressive financing terms and up to one percent of the mortgage cost as a closing cost credit from the developer’s lender, the investor will receive a nine percent net return.”

The townhomes all offer two-car, rear-entry garages, fenced garden patios, and different living areas on each of the floors, he explained.

Level one has a welcoming foyer, storage closet, family room, home theater or bedroom, a full bathroom and a hidden garage. The second level – which features a dramatic open staircase – has a spacious open area with huge windows, a chef’s kitchen with an entertainment-size quartz center island, a half bath, dining and living rooms with double doors opening to a balcony. The top floor features dual owner’s suites with luxurious bathrooms, walk-in closets and a laundry room.

Venue SoDo’s detailed exterior and thoughtfully appointed interior was designed by Orlando-based architects Studio 407. Soderstrom said they captured all the best elements of high-quality housing with a structured, smart use of space. The construction is being handled by General Contractor Big Green Construction.

The development offers comfort, style, security and walkability in a historic neighborhood of parks, trails, along with restaurants, cafes, shops and grocery stores, said Marisol Soderstrom.

“All of the amenities, the convenience of SunRail and a healthcare hub anchored by Orlando Health add a tremendous lifetime and lifestyle value to this community,” she said. “Because of that, we’re seeing some really strong interest in the project.”

For more information about Venue SoDo Orlando, please visit: http://sodotownhomes.com.