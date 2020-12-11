LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Holds Two Of Our Four Annual Shop With A Cop Events; Two More Scheduled For Next Week

By George McGregor
PUNTA GORDA, FL – This week, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office held two of our four annual Shop With A Cop events. Joined by officers of the Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and Florida Highway Patrol, our agencies met some incredible kids in our community and had the opportunity to take them Christmas shopping for their families.

This event is one that I look forward to every year, and 2020 was not going to stop us from hosting again. We took every step necessary to hold this event safely – including wearing masks, social distancing, and having hand sanitizer readily available. While these circumstances made the program look very different, the atmosphere was the same.

Sheriff Bill Prummell
I saw the same joy on the face of every kid who walked by with a cart full of toys. I saw the same relief in the eyes of each parent who was concerned about not having enough under the tree this year. I saw the same compassion in each one of my deputies as they interacted with the children.

Ultimately, what I saw is the resilience of a community that has been through a rough year and refuses to let that stop them from having a Merry Christmas.

I want to thank all of the donors who make this possible each and every year. From the big corporations to the “mom and pop” stores, the fraternal organizations, Neighborhood Watch groups, community partners, and the individuals who walked by and handed us a $5 bill or wrote a check. You are what makes this happen, and you should be proud of that.

With two more scheduled for next week, my staff is hard at work to make sure everything is ready and appropriate guidelines are followed. I can’t wait to greet the next bunch of kids and wish them all safe and happy holidays.

Sheriff Bill Prummell
For those who would like to make a donation or would like more information about Shop With A Cop, please contact our Community Affairs office at (941) 575-5227.

