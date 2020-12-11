American Medical Association Rescinds Previous Statement Against Prescription of Hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 Patients

Previous to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hydroxychloroquine has been known as a safe, generic drug that has been FDA approved for 65 years, given to pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, the elderly and the immune-compromised for years and decades without complication. Photo credit: Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

CHICAGO, IL – The American Medical Association (AMA), in a surprising move, has officially rescinded a previous statement against the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, giving physicians the okay to return to utilizing the medication at their discretion.

Previously, the AMA had issued a statement in March that was highly critical of HCQ in regards to its use as a proposed treatment by some physicians in the early stages of COVID-19. In addition to discouraging doctors from ordering the medication in bulk for “off-label” use – HCQ is typically used to treat diseases such as malaria – they also claimed that there was no proof that it was effective in treating COVID, and that its use could be harmful in some instances.

“We caution hospitals, health systems, other entities, and individual practitioners that no medication has been FDA-approved for use in COVID-19 patients,” the AMA’s March statement reads in regards to HCQ and similar unconventional treatments. “Definitive evidence for the role of these drugs in treating COVID-19 patients has not been determined through robust clinical trials; decisions to use these medications off-label must be made with extreme caution and careful monitoring. Physicians, pharmacists, patients and policymakers must understand that these medications have dangerous side effects that may lead to patient harm, including fatal cardiac arrhythmias.”

However, on page 18 of a recent AMA memo, issued on October 30, the organization officially reversed their stance on HCQ, stating that its potential for good currently may supersede the threat of any potential harmful side effects.

“RESOLVED, That our American Medical Association rescind its statement calling for physicians to stop prescribing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine until sufficient evidence becomes available to conclusively illustrate that the harm associated with use outweighs benefit early in the disease course,” the memo reads.

Nonetheless, the AMA left the door open for more research into HCQ and other alternative COVID-19 treatments in corporation with two national associations representing pharmacists.

“RESOLVED, That our AMA rescind its joint statement with the American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health System Pharmacists, and update it with a joint statement notifying patients that further studies are ongoing to clarify any potential benefit of hydroxychloroquine and combination therapies for the treatment of COVID-19,” the memo said.

Dr. Simone Gold, widely known for her involvement in America’s Frontline Doctors and her mostly censored press conferences called “White Coat Summit’s” on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., Gold, a board certified emergency physician and attorney, went much further in a chastising tweet calling the association a “corrupt organization representing only a tiny number of physicians,” while its name implies it’s large.

The @AmerMedicalAssn is a corrupt organization representing only a tiny # of physicians, although its name implies that it is large.



Their corruption makes them complicit in the countless deaths from Covid-19, due to their fraudulent guidance for physicians NOT to prescribe HCQ. pic.twitter.com/ivJae6ZXFY — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) December 2, 2020

In a recent interview Dr. Gold opined that a suppression of truth is an effort “coordinated at the highest levels” saying that experimental vaccines should be reserved for instances where there is a serious threat.

“It is fundamentally irrational to take an untested, unproven, untried, brand new medication of any sort when you have a tried and true medicine that has been around for decades.” Dr. Gold continued, “It is irrational to take an untested medication that is shielded from liability when you are perfectly healthy and the virus you are trying to prevent is non-lethal and you are highly likely to recover from it.”

The AMA, founded in 1847 and incorporated in 1897, is the largest association of physicians and medical students in the United States.

