Op-Ed: Trump, The Reluctant War President

President Donald Trump at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2017. DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – While the hawkish NeverTrump NeoCons bemoan the fact that President Trump has not only refused to start any new wars, he’s also been steadily bringing our overseas troops home, most Americans likely view this as a positive accomplishment, whether they admit it publicly or not.

But POTUS has perhaps been a trifle remiss regarding the war against America happening within our borders ever since he took office. Of course in this he’s not alone: Fox News and a great many Conservatives often made light of the Dems’ obvious anti-Trump ploys—especially the more ludicrous ones like the claim that he fed the fish wrong during his Presidential visit to Japan. The dishonest, partisan, “fake news” media have had a field day trying to turn the public against our President by nattering about his taxes, Trump University, Stormy Daniels, Putin, etc. ad nauseam—culminating in the two-year Mueller witch-hunt and Ukrainian phone call impeachment hoax. Between the hoaxes, nonstop Leftist propaganda and massive psy-ops, Americans must struggle to keep their grip on reality, and many have been unsuccessful in that endeavor—most notably your average Democrats.

From the start, Trump had very few allies even among his cabinet and top officials—some of whom were Obama holdovers— and he lost arguably the most important one in very short order: General Michael Flynn. In any case, POTUS needed a trustworthy, honest, justice-seeking and courageous Attorney General to go about the enormous task of draining the swamp and thereby protecting his America First agenda. Once his first choice, Rudy Giuliani, declined, he went with Jeff Sessions, who, sadly, proved to be useless. Perhaps Sessions believed he stood on principle when he recused himself, but even if so, he was tone deaf to the reality of Trump’s situation and failed to comprehend how badly POTUS needed an aggressive AG to have his back.

And now we know for sure what many of us suspected for some time: Bill Barr is also part of the Deep State. So if Trump has been playing 3-D chess, as many suggest, he’s been doing so without a bishop or a knight—making it all the more amazing he’s kept so many promises and has such a long and stellar list of accomplishments, including brokering historic new peace agreements in the Middle East. No wonder he’s recently received his fourth nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize!

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Attorney General Barr as he spoke on on whether any Obama Administration officials will be prosecuted in relation to the John Durham open an investigation into the Russian Collusion hoax. Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

Two Top Generals Weigh In

But now the game is urgent, the conflict escalating, and the enemy—firmly entrenched within the gates as well engaging from abroad—must be confronted. I believe that’s why two decorated generals—General Michael Flynn and retired General Thomas McInerney—are advising Trump to use his full presidential powers to initiate some form of martial law regarding the stolen election. We needn’t rehearse the myriad of ways the Left cheated, but let’s look briefly at two of them: in the wee hours, in the swing states, there were inexplicable huge bumps for Biden. When you see them in a graph, they look like hockey sticks – a sure sign of in-your-face fraud. Does that ring a bell? Ah yes… Al Gore’s infamous hockey stick graph to prove catastrophic global warming—another hoax, long since debunked. But I digress.

We now also know that vote-flipping software—probably the Hammer/Scorecard system—was accessed in real-time by hostile foreign powers including Iran and China. I repeat: we’re at war! So let’s take a look at what each of these Generals proposes.

Lincoln vs.Trump: Secession vs. Coup d’état

General Flynn compares President Trump’s situation to that of Abraham Lincoln during the run-up to the Civil War, and during the course of it as well.

He lists extra-Constitutional actions Lincoln took, as follows:

Ordering “hundreds of Northern newspapers that spoke against him to be shut down and their owners and editors arrested.”

Ordering the arrest of an Ohio congressman “for the crime of speaking out against him.”

Signing an arrest warrant for the then-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who ruled that Lincoln had illegally suspended the Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Ordering the arrest of thousands of Maryland citizens “for the crime of ‘suspected Southern sympathies,”‘ some of whom were held in military prisons without trial for years.

Speaking of Lincoln, in his book The Real Lincoln, Thomas DiLorenzo makes a very compelling case that the South had the right to secede. Think about it—if they didn’t have that right, then neither did those pesky thirteen colonies that seceded from Great Britain! In both cases, the injured party was saddled with a growing economic burden, while being deprived of adequate representation. And while slavery, a moral dilemma from the start, became a pressing issue during the Civil War, the war was not fought over it, nor did the South secede over slavery. As the famous British novelist Charles Dickens remarked, the falling out between North and South was over “a fiscal quarrel.” That means a successful negotiation on tariffs, the primary issue that was strangling the South, could have prevented the war altogether. Alternatively, Lincoln and his party could have allowed the South to peacefully secede. This should be considered when we look at the draconian measures Lincoln took, and DiLorenzo doesn’t mince words in his critique of the revered President whom we’ve been told “saved the Union”.

Jefferson himself noted in the Declaration of Independence, “…Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,–That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” The Southerners chose to institute a new government to promote their safety and happiness. They did not plan an assault on Washington D.C., or a coup d’état to overthrow the United States government. They merely wanted to go their own way in peace. Had King George permitted the colonists to do just that, there would have been no need for the Revolutionary War. Similarly, had President Lincoln simply wished his Southern compatriots well, there would have been no Civil War.

And this is why I’ve come to believe Lincoln’s autocratic actions had little or no legitimate basis, whereas, conversely, President Trump has every reason, right and duty to use the full powers of his office, including martial law and military tribunals if necessary, to combat the potent and dangerous ongoing coup d’état /Color Revolution before it extinguishes our Republic completely. And once lost, forever lost.

General Flynn’s Strategy

General Flynn’s petition calls for martial law, which I believe may be necessary for a short period; it also seeks a new election. While patriots would love to see a real election with Trump’s Electoral College numbers upwards of 400, I question the wisdom of redoing the election. Why? First, because Trump already won! All we need to do is to discount all suspect ballots—which all happen to be Biden ballots—and apply the vote-flipping algorithm in the other direction; that is, we just crunch the numbers adding Trump’s stolen percentages back and subtracting Sleepy Joe’s faux, extra-weighted votes. Of course we wouldn’t get to see the full glory of Trump’s win, since there’s no way to add in all the hundreds of thousands of Trump ballots they tore up, but it would certainly put POTUS well over the 270 needed to win the election.

Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as he speak at the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, July 24, 2012. Photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, United States Department of Defense. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DOD endorsement.

My second reason is this: What might the globalist, NWO elites and their pals the Democrats, be doing in the run-up to this new election that they’d be sure to lose? Twiddling their thumbs? Or creating a massive false flag attack to further cripple the country and throw this second election into chaos?

General McInerney’s Strategy

This is why I prefer General McInerney’s plan. Here are some quotes from the General, “He [Trump] has got to declare a national emergency …He should also use the Insurrection Act because we have an insurrection right now in this country when you look at Antifa and BLM, plus other groups. He must suspend habeas corpus as President Lincoln did in 1861 and Franklin Roosevelt did in 1942 when World War II started.” He goes on to say, “The Democratic perpetrators of this, plus the Russians, Chinese and Iran, have not disguised this cyber warfare on America… And yet we have judges… saying that’s not enough. And so that’s why it’s so important that this national emergency be declared and the president start arresting these people right away; this is a national emergency. I would declare martial law.”

Remember the FBI’s predawn SWAT team raids of Paul Manafort and Roger Stone – two patriots whose crime was essentially helping Trump? Well how about predawn SWAT team raids on the key players in this insurrection? That would likely include the CEOs of Big Tech, Big Media, and many big players, all the way up to Obama and Soros – not forgetting Hillary, Brennan, et al., or Norm Eisen, the brains behind the Ukraine phone call hoax, and the “Transition Integrity Project” that actually war-gamed a coup against Trump should he win the election! And let’s be clear: the election fiasco is not just about vote cheating—it’s a brazen attempt to overthrow America’s government. Don’t think for a moment that we could endure four years of Kamala—I mean Biden—OK, I mean Kamala, plus her new VP (Michelle?), and then make America great again. There would be no America left. In fact, we’d find ourselves in an impoverished country stripped of our sovereignty, a mere cog in the New World Order machine. There’s no turning back from a worldwide dystopia under One World Government. Reread Orwell’s 1984—just mentally change the date to 2024.

This is why Donald Trump must be our War President—he must take on the enemies arrayed against us, and We the Patriots must support him. What makes most sense to me, would be his immediately replacing William Barr with a formidable attorney general—Sidney Powerhouse Powell, anyone? – who’d move forward with arrests, and perhaps even call for military tribunals for those who’ve clearly committed treason. President Trump must honor his oath, as I wholeheartedly believe he will, and we must honor our pledge of allegiance to our flag and the Republic for which it stands.

If not now, when?