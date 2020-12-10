Marion County Detectives Looking for Missing and Endangered Umatilla Teen Last Seen on Thursday, December 3rd

Dallas Cook, 19, was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020 around 10:00pm at 16680 SE 248th Terrace in Umatilla, FL. He was wearing a navy-blue sweater and grey sweat pants. Due to statements made by Cook, there is concern for his well-being.

UPDATE DECEMBER 10, 2020, 4:27 PM: According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Cook was safely located in Brevard County.

UMATILLA, FL – According to Marion County authorities, Dallas Cook, 19, was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020 around 10:00pm at 16680 SE 248th Terrace in Umatilla, FL. He was wearing a navy-blue sweater and grey sweat pants. Due to statements made by Cook, there is concern for his well-being.

Dallas Cook is described as a white male approximately 5’07” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Dallas’ whereabouts, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-8181 or dial 911.

UPDATE DECEMBER 10, 2020, 4:27 PM: According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Cook was safely located in Brevard County.