House Minority Leader Mccarthy Insists Eric Swalwell Should Be Removed From House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On a recent interview with Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has stated that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should no longer be allowed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee – or perhaps even Congress itself – after it was recently reported that the Swalwell’s office had previously been infiltrated by an alleged spy from China.

While a guest on “The Ingraham Angle,” McCarthy noted Swalwell’s opposition to President Donald Trump in the wake of the scandal involving Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections, and seemingly found it ironic that Swalwell himself was now in a similar boat.

“Why is he still on the intel, let alone why is he still a member of Congress?” he said. “Remember what the intel committee gets… information that no other members are able to see and remember what this member did. He was so preoccupied going after this President, he wasn’t protecting our country from bad actors.”

Swalwell has been highly critical of Trump since the Russian scandal, stating that he believed that Trump “acts on Russia’s behalf” as recently as 2019 while he was a Democratic Presidential candidate.

During his Fox interview, McCarthy spoke on how ingrained Chinese spies can become in American politics.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg because remember what we’re hearing. These are Chinese spies that go down to the level of a mayor,” he said. “They help a city council member become a congressman. This congressman now gets on the intel committee. They are only selected from the intel committee by the leaders of their party, meaning Nancy Pelosi. Did Nancy Pelosi know this had transpired when she put him on the committee?”

The suspected operative, a Chinese national named Christine Fang, enrolled as a student at Cal State East Bay in 2011.



Fang’s friends and acquaintances said she was in her late 20s or early 30s, though she looked younger and blended in well with the undergraduate population. pic.twitter.com/cDhp8s8CTa — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

Alleged Chinese spy Christine Fang – also known as Fang Fang – is said to have infiltrated Swalwell’s office, helping to raise funds for his 2014 reelection campaign and assisting in selecting an intern for his office. Swalwell – who is not accused of any crimes – has said that he cut all ties with Fang after he was informed of her activities by federal investigators.

Former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the obvious hypocrisy of Rep. Swalwell “absurd and ridiculous.”