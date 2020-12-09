U.S. Supreme Court Orders Four States to Formally Reply To Texas Election Lawsuit By 3PM Tomorrow; 17 Other States Now Backing The Case

Seventeen more states are now backing Texas’ election lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the states to respond to the lawsuit by no later than 3PM tomorrow.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, the Supreme Court of the Unites States has responded to a lawsuit filed by Ken Paxton, in his capacity as the Attorney General of Texas, that alleges several battleground states that were won by President-Elect Joe Biden made “unconstitutional changes” to their laws prior to the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia have been ordered by the Supreme Court to respond to Paxton’s lawsuit by no later than 3PM this Thursday. These states, which all typically vote red, were all flipped blue by Biden during the election, leading to his win over current President Donald Trump.

Trump, in response, has refused to concede the election to Biden, alleging that victory was handed to his opponent due to wide-scale voter fraud; however, all lawsuits brought by his campaign to challenge the results of the 2020 election have thus far failed.

Paxton’s suit, filed Tuesday, claims that due to the alleged last-minute law changes by the four states in question, the subsequent outcome of the election results in those states has “tainted” the results for the entire country. Therefore, Paxton reasons, the legislatures of these four states should have to invalidate every vote – millions of them – and appoint new electors who would vote for Trump, handing him a second term in office.

“The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted,” Paxton said in a statement.

Some are speculating that Paxton, by means of this lawsuit, is attempting to curry favor with the outgoing President in an attempt to possibly receive a pardon; the Texas AG is currently under investigation by the FBI for alleged bribery and abuse of office, reports say.

Representatives of the involved states have weighed in on the matter, with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dismissing Paxton’s lawsuit as a mere “publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading” and Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, said that “the allegations in the lawsuit are false and irresponsible.”

President Trump, on the other hand, has tweeted his approval of the lawsuit, and posed the possibility that his own legal team may join in.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” he said. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

The 17 STATES listed as backing Texas' lawsuit against WI, MI, PA & GA in the SUPREME COURT:



