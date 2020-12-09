CrimeLocalSociety

Search Begins for Missing Lehigh Acres Man; Wanted by Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Phillip Paul Young

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Phillip Paul Young, 28, was last seen leaving his residence in Lehigh Acres on foot today, December 9. Young is described as 6′ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. The photo shows Young with long hair, however, he now has short hair.

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

