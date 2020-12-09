Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID of Suspect Wanted For Fraudulent ATM Withdraws From Local Chase Bank; Crime Stoppers Pays Rewards

Detectives are seeking the identity of the male pictured in the released surveillance photos. This suspect conducted numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals from a Chase Bank. This incident was captured on October 23, 2020.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for conducting fraudulent ATM withdraws from a local bank.

Detectives are now seeking the identity of the male pictured in the released surveillance photos. This suspect conducted numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals from a Chase Bank. This incident was captured on October 23, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.