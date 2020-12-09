Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan; The Election Faceoff Intensifies

‘He will rescue us from the Dominion of Darkness and bring us into the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.’ Colossians 1:13/14

WISCONSIN – The election faceoff has now reached a fever pitch. All of the players on the chessboard are in place, and we see true evil lining up against the truth of God and His Holy Bible. Doesn’t get any more intense than this for our Country—for this is indeed the last stand for God’s Truth and Justice.

The two sides have now aligned. One represents Satan and globalist secularism, along with the bashing of America ‘down to size.’ The other represents Almighty God and love of America, the country that was founded by God, its principles intertwined with Biblical tenets throughout.

We who are Believers in Christ, Believers that He is the Son of God, who died for our sins and rose again… we watch to see if God will let this certain group of corrupt people in our nation have their corrupt ‘king’—or if the Lord will once again back Trump in this latest seemingly insurmountable challenge.

The stakes are so very high!

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Four states seem poised to go before the Supreme Court, in terms of a review on alleged massive election fraud: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. And we also see that Texas has filed a lawsuit against these four states charging violation of the Constitution. If this lawsuit by Texas goes forward, it would go directly to the Supreme Court.

Yet amidst all of this theater, Trump’s Attorney Rudy Giuliani comes down with Covid and is hospitalized. The Believer’s discerning eye doesn’t fret, however. They simply ask, ‘Now, who will God choose to replace Rudy?’

We see that President Trump asks for a hero to step forward. He knows that someone of brave character is needed, as they will be pummeled by Satan and his minions, and these attacks will include numerous death threats.

Enter one Senator Ted Cruz. One of Harvard’s finest law graduates, and one who is steeped in Constitutional law. His IQ has to be off the charts, and Cruz has argued multiple times before the Supreme Court.

Wow. We didn’t expect that strategic maneuver.

And for those who are concerned about the Supreme Court’s recent rejection of the Pennsylvania case, this was to be expected, as it presents a very high hurdle to get the Court to grant an injunction—procedurally and legally. It almost never happens. It’s more likely that they will take the Texas lawsuit because the Supreme Court has ‘original and exclusive’ jurisdiction over conflicts that occur between the states. So stay tuned on that one.

Now for those of us who go to the Bible for all of our answers, followed by bended knees in prayer, we also remember something else that’s quite compelling. Something that may shed further light on this developing drama.

We recall that God is very keen on names, as we saw when Jacob in Scripture demanded a blessing while wrestling with and defeating an angel of God—and Jacob was told that henceforth his name would be called Israel, meaning ‘One who struggles with God.’

We also know that all Believers in Christ will be given a special name by God in Heaven—one that only He and the Believer knows. Consequently, we research the meaning behind the names of the most recent ‘players’ in this minute-by-minute developing election situation.

We find that Senator Cruz’s name actually is not Ted. It is Rafael. Anyone wondering what the Biblical meaning of that name is? Rafael is a Hebrew name that means ‘God has healed.’ Hmmmm… Perhaps as in ‘God has healed this land’?

Senator Cruz’s name is actually not Ted. It is Rafael. Rafael is a Hebrew name that means ‘God has healed.’ Hmmmm… Perhaps as in ‘God has healed this land’?. Photo credit: Crush Rush / Shutterstock.com. Licensed.

Many of us prayed fervently with the following Bible verse, originally stated by the Lord to Solomon and directed toward God’s people Israel: “if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14). Is this about to take place in America?

Also of note, if we take a look at the verse preceding 2 Chronicles 7:14, we see reference to ‘drought, locusts, and pestilence.’ 2020 has been a noteworthy year for a great deal of drought throughout the world, and also for unprecedented locust plagues. Moreover, record pestilence in the form of COVID-19 has set the entire world in a spin, to say the least.

But in getting back to the meaning of names, we also look up the meaning of Cruz’s middle name, Edward, to see what that represents. Thankfully, we’re sitting down in our chairs when our gaze suddenly fixes upon the significance behind this Anglo-Saxon name: “Guardian of property.”

Oh my. When we put the two phrases of Cruz’s name together, it reads: “God has healed. Guardian of property.” Is God going to heal our property, our land?

But it gets better. As we delve further into this research on names, Donald—as in Trump—means ‘Ruler of the world.’ And the Biblical meaning of Amy—as in Coney Barrett, who suddenly was placed on the Supreme Court at the very last minute—is ‘God has given.’ Also, the Biblical meaning of Michael—as in Pence—is ‘Who is like God,’ and the Biblical meaning of Samuel—as in Alito, who has now unexpectedly stepped into the fray—is ‘Name of God,’ or ‘God has heard.’

The Biblical meaning of Amy—as in Coney Barrett, who suddenly was placed on the Supreme Court at the very last minute—is ‘God has given.’ Photo credit: C-SPAN.

Likewise, has anyone noticed Trump Attorney Lin Wood’s tweets with regard to how they reflect a deep and abiding Christian faith? What attorney does that? What modern-day attorney tweets Bible verses and counsels on how we are to trust in God completely? One placed there by God, perhaps? This warrior for justice’s first name actually is Lucian, which is an old Roman family name that means ‘Light’ or ‘Shine.’ And yes, this Christian lawyer certainly seems to be shining God’s light vigorously, ferreting out every last ounce of dark corruption in this land.

Trump Attorney Lin Wood tweets Bible verses and counsels on how we are to trust in God completely? What modern day attorney does that? One placed there by God, perhaps? Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

“he has rescued us from the DOMINION OF DARKNESS.”



Thank you for this timely & relevant scripture, Rick @RickBurns15.



Stay strong, Patriots. Help is on the way. Communist China will never take our freedoms for us.#FightBack Against Communist China https://t.co/Si8OFOvkZn — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 12, 2020

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

– Isaiah 41:10



Trust Truth. Trust Trump. Trust God. pic.twitter.com/KHJdtyDk3U — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 22, 2020

Consequently, as we watch the events of this election unfold, we ask for discernment in understanding God’s ‘miracle-based chess moves.’ Will God allow the corrupt king to take over, or will He once again step in and have Trump win against all odds—for the entire world to see? Satan undeniably has pulled out all stops on this election, and many folks—some wittingly and some unwittingly—have been useful pawns in his greasy and vile hands. Still, we thankfully and comfortingly remember that Almighty God’s power can blow Satan away in a moment, in a mere fraction of a second!

Thus, our job as Believers is to get on our knees and pray, to pray unceasingly, as we know that this battle ultimately is a battle between Almighty God and Satan. And we are aware that although God will claim victory at the end of this ‘Earth experiment,’ He allows the battles along the way to go in either direction. For now.

In addition to praying fervently, we continue to obey our sweet Lord in all areas of our lives—and we remember to praise His name and to give thanks. In terms of politics, we also do what we can to have ‘We the People’s’ voices heard at the local, state, and federal levels.

All Believers sense that this fast-moving election story has the Hand marks of God written all over it, as He has so many times in other instances let things get right down to that ‘last stand’ moment before stepping in, just like He may be doing now—He does this so that we know that it is God, and not anyone else, who delivers the final and glorious defeat.

And so we wait upon God, my fellow Believers in Christ, as we inherently and anxiously realize that the United States of America is indeed at a dangerous, cliff-hanger of a precipice—one from which only the One True and Almighty God can rescue us!