Republican Congressman Ken Buck Asks A.G. Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Business Dealings of Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden (center) with his father Vice President Joe Biden and his mother Dr. Jill Biden as they touch his brother Beau Biden’s casket following the procession during the funeral mass at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic in Wilmington, Del. June 6, 2015. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Colorado Congressman Ken Buck (R) has issued an appeal to Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-Elect Joe Biden.

In a letter to AG Barr, Buck – a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations – cited Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company and the purported ties that he may have with foreign governments; ties, Buck alleged, that may lead the incoming Administration of his father to be the subject of “undue foreign interference.”

“Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy,” Buck’s letter says.

Buck also referred to “potentially incriminating” emails against Hunter Biden that were allegedly discovered in a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop; the laptop is currently in FBI possession.

Hunter Biden was recruited to the board of Burisma Holdings, one of the largest private natural gas producers in Ukraine, in 2014 and served until his term expired in April 2019. Biden also served as a member of the board of the China-based private equity fund BHR Partners from 2013 to 2020.

President Donald Trump has been highly critical of Hunter Biden’s business dealings abroad, and made allegations of corruption by both Joe and Hunter a central theme of his 2020 re-election campaign.