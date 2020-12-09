PoliticsTechnologyU.S. News

DRACONIAN: YouTube Announces It Will Begin Removing Videos That Dispute Biden’s Win or Allege Voter Fraud in 2020 Election

By Christopher Boyle
Going forward, YouTube, the massive video sharing website owned by Google, stated, any video content that “misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election” will be immediately removed without warning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – YouTube, the massive video sharing website owned by Google, has announced via their blog that they will begin removing video content, starting this Wednesday, which “falsely” disputes the victory of Joseph Biden and alleges wide-scale voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election.

“We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come,” the blog post announced.

Going forward, the company stated, any video content that “misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election” will be immediately removed without warning.

The decision to implement these new rules, YouTube stated, was due to the passage of the so-called “safe harbor” deadline for states to certify their election results, thereby solidifying Biden’s status as President-Elect after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in November.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden’s win, instead alleging wide-scale voter fraud as the reason for his loss and filing multiple lawsuits in key battleground states that the President was defeated in, so far without any success.

However, many supporters of Trump have nonetheless been spreading his claims of fraud online through social media – including YouTube – prompting Senate Democrats to issue a critical letter that said, in-part, that the video-sharing website “refused to prohibit users from posting false content on the outcome of the election or the manner in which state and local officials counted votes.”

While Democrats are no doubt pleased by YouTube’s new policy, Conservatives, however, have expressed anger at what they see as “partisan censorship” on the part of the website. For example, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted the following:

“@Google owned @YouTube officially announcing free speech no longer allowed,” he tweeted in response to YouTube’s announcement. “If you have concerns about election integrity, you must sit down and shut up. Repeal Section 230 and break these companies up.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

