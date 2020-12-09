Cape Coral Man Looking For “Fun” In Charlotte County Park, Arrested

John Marler, 69, of Cape Coral was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery by intentional touch or strike. Inside Marler’s backpack deputies found a condom and two different types of lubricants.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – An undercover operation at the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park led to the arrest of a Cape Coral man identified as John Marler, 69. This is the second undercover operation of 2020 with the goal of combating sexual activity occurring within the Charlotte County park. The last was in August when a Punta Gorda man caught with his pants down masturbating.

The latest was yesterday, December 8th, when an undercover deputy was walking through the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park and encountered Marler sitting on a nearby picnic table. A conversation ensued between the two, prior to the undercover deputy walking off down a trail. The deputy returned to the picnic table where another conversation began.

Minutes later, the two walked off down a trail. While the two were walking, Marler advised he was looking for “fun” and knew of a concealed location away from the picnic table where “stupid people” get caught.

During conversation, Marler was pleasuring himself and removed his penis from his pants. Marler then attempted to grab the undercover deputies genital area and pull down the zipper on his pants.

At this time, Marler was taken into custody by additional deputies who were nearby assisting with the operation. Within Marler’s backpack, deputies located a condom, and two different types of lubricants. Marler was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery by intentional touch or strike.