CrimeLocalSociety

Cape Coral Man Looking For “Fun” In Charlotte County Park, Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

John Marler, 69, of Cape Coral was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery by intentional touch or strike. Inside Marler’s backpack deputies found a condom and two different types of lubricants.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – An undercover operation at the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park led to the arrest of a Cape Coral man identified as John Marler, 69. This is the second undercover operation of 2020 with the goal of combating sexual activity occurring within the Charlotte County park. The last was in August when a Punta Gorda man caught with his pants down masturbating.

The latest was yesterday, December 8th, when an undercover deputy was walking through the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park and encountered Marler sitting on a nearby picnic table. A conversation ensued between the two, prior to the undercover deputy walking off down a trail. The deputy returned to the picnic table where another conversation began.

Minutes later, the two walked off down a trail. While the two were walking, Marler advised he was looking for “fun” and knew of a concealed location away from the picnic table where “stupid people” get caught.

During conversation, Marler was pleasuring himself and removed his penis from his pants. Marler then attempted to grab the undercover deputies genital area and pull down the zipper on his pants.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

At this time, Marler was taken into custody by additional deputies who were nearby assisting with the operation. Within Marler’s backpack, deputies located a condom, and two different types of lubricants. Marler was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery by intentional touch or strike.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID of Suspect Wanted…

Joe Mcdermott

World Health Organization Reveals Leading Causes of Death…

George McGregor
1 of 747