Broward Narcotics Investigation Resulted In Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs Being Seized In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
DANIA BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team (CST) initiated a narcotics investigation which resulted in the reduction of drugs within the community. The narcotics investigation resulted in three semi-automatic loaded firearms with ammunition being seized, 21.4 pounds of cannabis packaged for sale and 24 full bottles of promethazine syrup. This syrup is a schedule five controlled substance also known on the streets as Lean, Mudd or Sizzurp, and $9,960 in illicit money being confiscated.

A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 7 in Dania Beach leading to the illicit drugs and currency being located. The case remains an open, ongoing investigation. Investigations into narcotic activity are part of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach CST’s commitment to our community. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

