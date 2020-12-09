Broward Narcotics Investigation Resulted In Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs Being Seized In Dania Beach

The narcotics investigation resulted in three semi-automatic loaded firearms with ammunition being seized, 21.4 pounds of cannabis packaged for sale and 24 full bottles of promethazine syrup. This syrup is a schedule five controlled substance also known as Lean, Mudd or Sizzurp, $9,960 in illicit money being confiscated.

DANIA BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team (CST) initiated a narcotics investigation which resulted in the reduction of drugs within the community. The narcotics investigation resulted in three semi-automatic loaded firearms with ammunition being seized, 21.4 pounds of cannabis packaged for sale and 24 full bottles of promethazine syrup. This syrup is a schedule five controlled substance also known on the streets as Lean, Mudd or Sizzurp, and $9,960 in illicit money being confiscated.

A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 7 in Dania Beach leading to the illicit drugs and currency being located. The case remains an open, ongoing investigation. Investigations into narcotic activity are part of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach CST’s commitment to our community.