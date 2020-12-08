Resolution Acknowledging Biden As “President-Elect” Fails To Pass – Prevents Committee from Accepting Inauguration Will Be for Biden

Former Vice President and presumed President-elect Joe Biden while attending briefing in Wilmington, DE – October 28, 2020. Editorial credit: Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier today, the Inaugural Committee failed to pass a resolution formally acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after all Republicans opposed. The motion was offered by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer. Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) were joined by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) in blocking the motion, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.

“I move that the committee notify the American people that we are preparing for the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee and public health experts to ensure the health and safety of the American people as we observe this transition of power.”

The resolution failed 3-3.

The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would’ve notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris “in coordination with health experts” as “we observe this transition of power.” — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer releases statement on the fact that his motion to recognize Biden as the President-elect was rejected today by Republicans in their meeting about the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/YGY1mbmLuc — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) December 8, 2020

BREAKING:



Republicans Mitch McConnell, Roy Blunt, and Kevin McCarthy blocked a motion, effectively preventing JCCIC from publicly accepting that the upcoming inauguration will be for President-elect Joe Biden.https://t.co/Kvhp3cKLlF — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 8, 2020

While the Biden team is preparing for the swearing in ceremony to take place in its traditional spot on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, it is expected to be a virtual inauguration for 80% of the festivities. In light of COVID, Biden says his inauguration will be a ‘more imaginative’ virtual event, in contrast to Trump’s large crowds.

According to an official who is believed to be involved in the planning, the Biden camp fears Trump fans may crash the inauguration ceremony in objection to his swearing in, or that Trump may hold his own rally on January 20, presumably in his home state of Florida.