PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Resolution Acknowledging Biden As “President-Elect” Fails To Pass – Prevents Committee from Accepting Inauguration Will Be for Biden

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Former Vice President and presumed President-elect Joe Biden while attending briefing in Wilmington, DE - October 28, 2020. Editorial credit: Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com, licensed.
Former Vice President and presumed President-elect Joe Biden while attending briefing in Wilmington, DE – October 28, 2020. Editorial credit: Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier today, the Inaugural Committee failed to pass a resolution formally acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after all Republicans opposed. The motion was offered by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer. Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) were joined by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) in blocking the motion, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.

“I move that the committee notify the American people that we are preparing for the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee and public health experts to ensure the health and safety of the American people as we observe this transition of power.”

The resolution failed 3-3.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Hoyer: Republicans' Rejection of JCCIC Motion Threatens American Democracy
https://www.majorityleader.gov/content/hoyer-republicans-rejection-jccic-motion-threatens-american-democracy

While the Biden team is preparing for the swearing in ceremony to take place in its traditional spot on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, it is expected to be a virtual inauguration for 80% of the festivities. In light of COVID, Biden says his inauguration will be a ‘more imaginative’ virtual event, in contrast to Trump’s large crowds.

According to an official who is believed to be involved in the planning, the Biden camp fears Trump fans may crash the inauguration ceremony in objection to his swearing in, or that Trump may hold his own rally on January 20, presumably in his home state of Florida.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: A Reflection on Pearl Harbor Day

Alan Bergstein

Study: Latinos in Florida Face Growing ‘Completion Gap’ to…

Trimmel Gomes

Three Victims Discovered Tied, Beaten, And Shot In Backyard…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 875