Major Crimes Unit On Scene of Murder-Suicide With Three Deceased Individuals In Bonita Bay Community

By Jessica Mcfadyen
BONITA SPRINGS, FL – On December 7, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bonita Bay Community in reference to a death investigation. Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation.

At this time, this is a confirmed murder-suicide with three deceased individuals, one male and two females. The female victims have been identified and the male is pending identification. There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains active. Any further information will be released when it is available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

