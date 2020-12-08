Major Crimes Unit On Scene of Murder-Suicide With Three Deceased Individuals In Bonita Bay Community

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bonita Bay Community in reference to a death investigation. Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – On December 7, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bonita Bay Community in reference to a death investigation. Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation.

At this time, this is a confirmed murder-suicide with three deceased individuals, one male and two females. The female victims have been identified and the male is pending identification. There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains active. Any further information will be released when it is available.