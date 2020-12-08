CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual Predator

By Jessica Mcfadyen
In accordance with Chapter 775 the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator who is now residing in Bunnell, FL, 32110. To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

BUNNELL, FL – In accordance with Chapter 775 of The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the Flagler County County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator, Perry F. Burbank, who now has a temporary address of 601 N State Street, RM 115,, Bunnell, FL 32110.

According to Chapter 775.21 of Florida Statutes and Constitution, specifically, The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the state has a compelling interest in protecting the public from sexual predators and in protecting children from predatory sexual activity. The Florida legislature has determined that there exists sufficient justification for requiring sexual predators to register and for requiring community and public notification of the presence of sexual predators.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has released the following flyer:

To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

