Father Charged With Neglect and Manslaughter After Child Drowns in Family Pool of Charlotte County Drug House

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr., 26, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of child neglect, possession of a place with knowledge of manufacture of a controlled substance, minor present or residing therein, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Earlier this year on October 3rd, 2020, deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a Deep Creek community residence and found a one year old child unresponsive after falling into the family pool. Unfortunately, the child died.

Today, December 8, 2020 the father, Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr., 26, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of child neglect, possession of a place with knowledge of manufacture of a controlled substance, minor present or residing therein, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

