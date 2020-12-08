Father Charged With Neglect and Manslaughter After Child Drowns in Family Pool of Charlotte County Drug House

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Earlier this year on October 3rd, 2020, deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a Deep Creek community residence and found a one year old child unresponsive after falling into the family pool. Unfortunately, the child died.

Today, December 8, 2020 the father, Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr., 26, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of child neglect, possession of a place with knowledge of manufacture of a controlled substance, minor present or residing therein, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.