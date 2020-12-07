Three Victims Discovered Tied, Beaten, And Shot In Backyard of Abandoned House In Opa Locka; Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating

According to investigators, uniformed officers with the City of Opa Locka Police Department responded to the backyard of an abandoned house and discovered three victims that were tied, beaten, and shot.

OPA LOCKA, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a triple shooting that resulted in two deceased males and a third in critical condition. According to investigators, on Saturday, December 5th, at approximately 5:39 p.m., uniformed officers with the City of Opa Locka Police Department responded to the backyard of an abandoned house and discovered three victims that were tied, beaten, and shot.

Two of the victims, 50 years old Osmar Oliva and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26, were determined to be deceased. A third victim whos name name was unavailable was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local trauma unit. The incident took place at 1801 Rutland Street, Opa Locka, FL. Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with any information in this case.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.