CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID of Suspect In White Pick-up Truck Who Stole TV from Ashley Villas Leasing Office West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

According to investigators, Palm Beach County detectives are seeking the identity of a man who stole a TV from Ashley Villas leasing office. After stealing the TV the suspect was seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck. 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for stealing a TV from a from Ashley Villas leasing office.

According to investigators, detectives are seeking the identity of a male seen entering the leasing office and helping himself to the TV sitting on the counter. After stealing the TV the suspect was seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck as seen in the released surveillance image. 

This incident occurred on November 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm. Ashley Villas at Cresthaven is location in the 2800 block of Ashley Drive, East, in unincorporated West Palm Beach.   

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your smart phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Deland Man Charged With Animal Cruelty, Child Abuse After…

Jessica Mcfadyen

The Education Fund Provides Autonomous Deliveries of Fresh…

George McGregor

Maria Bartiromo: “This Is Pretty Extraordinary, How Come The…

John Colascione
1 of 740