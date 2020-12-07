Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking ID of Suspect In White Pick-up Truck Who Stole TV from Ashley Villas Leasing Office West Palm Beach

According to investigators, Palm Beach County detectives are seeking the identity of a man who stole a TV from Ashley Villas leasing office. After stealing the TV the suspect was seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for stealing a TV from a from Ashley Villas leasing office.

According to investigators, detectives are seeking the identity of a male seen entering the leasing office and helping himself to the TV sitting on the counter. After stealing the TV the suspect was seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck as seen in the released surveillance image.

This incident occurred on November 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm. Ashley Villas at Cresthaven is location in the 2800 block of Ashley Drive, East, in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your smart phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.