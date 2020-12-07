CrimeLocalSociety

Motorcyclist Is Dead Following Crash In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
A motorcycle struck a driver in a T-bone collision and the impact caused the rider to be ejected from his motorcycle. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the rider, Rossano Henry Jr., 25, of Fort Lauderdale, deceased on scene.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Pompano Beach on Saturday evening. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed Rossano Henry Jr., 25, of Fort Lauderdale.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Janet Nilsen, 56, of Miami, was driving a 2019 Kia Soul southbound in the center thru lane of South Dixie Highway. Henry was also traveling southbound and was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle. While Henry was traveling in the left thru lane, Nilsen made a left turn into a parking lot, crossing the southbound left thru lane, in front of Henry. 

Henry’s motorcycle struck Nilsen’s driver side door in a T-bone collision, and the impact caused Henry to be ejected from his motorcycle. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Henry deceased on scene. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Nilsen to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The traffic homicide investigation continues. 

