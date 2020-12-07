Motorcyclist Is Dead Following Crash In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Pompano Beach on Saturday evening. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed Rossano Henry Jr., 25, of Fort Lauderdale.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Janet Nilsen, 56, of Miami, was driving a 2019 Kia Soul southbound in the center thru lane of South Dixie Highway. Henry was also traveling southbound and was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle. While Henry was traveling in the left thru lane, Nilsen made a left turn into a parking lot, crossing the southbound left thru lane, in front of Henry.
Henry’s motorcycle struck Nilsen’s driver side door in a T-bone collision, and the impact caused Henry to be ejected from his motorcycle. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Henry deceased on scene. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Nilsen to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The traffic homicide investigation continues.