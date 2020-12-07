Maria Bartiromo: “This Is Pretty Extraordinary, How Come The Media Does Not Report That You Have This Evidence?” “Unbelievable”

NEW YORK, NY – Yesterday morning on Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo, welcomed former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on the show to discuss “dozens of witnesses” who testified at five separate election fraud hearings across four different states last week. The allegations ranged from “bogus and backdated ballots” to tabulation errors as well as voter intimidation. During the interview, Giuliani said they now have 1,000 witness affidavits swearing under oath to fraudulent practices and violations of law, yet the media continues to ignore it all.

Rudy this is pretty extraordinary and obviously these are very, very serious charges. How come the media does not report that you have this evidence? I mean, we’re looking at the videos of people pulling ballots out from under a table, we’re looking at the affidavits that you are presenting and yet I mean the Wall Street Journal this morning, the title Trump uses rally for Georgia senate candidates to push unsupported claims of voting fraud” she asked. “Why is it that the media continues to report that there’s unsupported evidence here when every day you’re out talking about these situations?”

A witness testifying in Michigan on Wednesday.

When Bartiromo asked for a basic or general status update on the multiple cases which have been filed Giuliani, who has recently been diagnosed with the coronavirus, said that his team is probably furthest along in the state of Georgia, where the “bombshell” evidence was found in the form of “The Atlanta Surveillance Tape” showing election workers pulling ballots from underneath a table after telling poll watchers to leave, that the counting would continue the next day, while continuing for hours into the night. Interestingly, this was approximately the time Biden experienced a jump in votes changing the election in his favor.

“At about 10 o’clock there was one person working the polls who told everyone in the room to leave on the basis they were going to stop counting and return at 8:30 in the morning” said Jackie Pick, during a State Senate Hearing on Thursday. “In fact we see that what happens is everyone clears out including the republican observers in the press but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night from that point which is going to be about 10:25 when they all clear out or 10:30. And they will continue counting unobserved unsupervised not in public view as your statute requires until about one in the morning”

State investigators from Georgia dispute the video as evidence of fraud while determining that the video shows only “normal” ballot processing. Additionally, Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State’s Office said that no one “forced” or told to leave, but a two journalists from WXIA-TV that were on site that night independently confirmed that they were told counting was done for the evening.