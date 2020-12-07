Expert Pollster Says, “Statistical Implausibility” That Joe Biden Won Election; Would Rule All Past Data Inaccurate, Simultaneously – “Ridiculously Bazaar”

NEW YORK, NY – Sunday evening on FOX News Channel’s “Life, Liberty and Levin” hosted by lawyer, author and radio personality Mark Levin, his latest guest broke down what he calls “statistical implausibilities”- meaning not impossible, but highly unlikely results of a Biden win in the 2020 election, based on a variety of metrics, but for one, that Biden did much worse than both Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama throughout the entire nation, except in key swing states which were both critical to a win, and are in dispute.

Patrick Basham, the director of the Democracy Institute and considered an expert pollster having studied political science at the University of Houston and Cambridge University, wrote what Levin called an “incredible and powerful piece in the Spectator” which Newt Gingrich says makes clear the election was most likely stolen in five states.

Every Republican state legislator should read Patrick Basham’s analysis https://t.co/3mUFZtD1Y8 and demand an oversight committee to review their state’s vote. Basham makes clear the election was almost certainly stolen in 5 states. Every Americanm should be worried by the theft. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 28, 2020

We know from the vote itself, well the alleged vote, the alleged result, that it is something very strange has happened because the numbers just don’t add up. They don’t measure up to our polling that was conducted right up to the election and the likes of Richard Baris of The Trafalgar Group the polls that were the most accurate by some distance. Everything suddenly went very strange in the middle of the night. Now that could happen it’s just very-very unusual, and if this was an exceptional election as some people assert and that’s why the numbers seem strange then you would expect it to be, have a uniformity to that exceptionalism, so Joe Biden would have increased his support not just in key precincts in key cities in key swing states and nowhere else, but he would have had sort of uniform victory. He was the challenger he has apparently allegedly received more votes than any candidate for president in American history, and yet he has done very-very poorly in most of the country except where it absolutely mattered.

Basham was an adjunct scholar with Cato’s Center for Representative Government and served as the founding director of the Social Affairs Center at the Fraser Institute, Canada’s leading free market think tank. His analysis has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, Newsday, the Chicago Sun‐​Times, the Baltimore Sun, Canada’s National Post and the Globe and Mail. Basham has also appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, PBS, NPR, BBC, and others.