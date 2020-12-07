Deland Man Charged With Animal Cruelty, Child Abuse After Killing Two Dogs, Tried To Make 16-year-old Boy Shoot One Of Them

William Petty, 49, of DeLand, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Port Orange and charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of unlawful disposal of a dead domestic animal, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony.

Deputies responded around noon Saturday after the 16-year-old told his mother what happened. He said he was at Petty’s home in DeLand over the weekend, and after Petty got into an argument with his fiancée, Petty loaded up two of her dogs, a female Catahoula mix and a male Dachshund, and drove them to a wooded area off the 1400 block of 12th Avenue, DeLand.

There, Petty pulled out a revolver and shot the female Catahoula mix in the head. Petty then handed the gun to the 16-year-old, telling him to do the same to the second dog. The 16-year-old shot at the ground instead. Petty took back the gun and shot the Dachshund in the head, then tossed both dogs into the woods.

Deputies retrieved the dogs and consulted with Volusia County Animal Services officers, who took custody of both deceased animals. The dogs’ owner confirmed neither dog had any illnesses or ailments that would have called for them to be euthanized.

Petty was not immediately located, but a warrant was issued for his arrest before he was located in Port Orange on Sunday. Petty was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of unlawful disposal of a dead domestic animal, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony. He was still in custody without bond Monday morning at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to Volusia County corrections records, Petty has previous arrests for battery causing bodily harm and aggravated child abuse.