Attorney General William Barr Considering Resignation According to New York Times Report Based On “Three People Familiar With His Thinking”

Attorney General Barr as he spoke on on whether any Obama Administration officials will be prosecuted in relation to the John Durham open an investigation into the Russian Collusion hoax. Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just days after reports that Attorney General William Barr’s job could be in jeopardy, the New York Times is now reporting that “three people familiar with his thinking,” say Barr is now mulling whether to step down before President Trump’s first term ends on January 20, 2021.

Attorney General William Barr may step down before President Trump’s term ends next month. https://t.co/bE5Y6JIBAl — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 6, 2020

The news comes just days after Barr told AP reporters the Justice Department had uncovered no widespread voting fraud that would affect the outcome of the election, during their investigations; a conclusion said to be premature by Trump Campaign Attorney Rudy Giuliani, since none of his witnesses were interviewed.

“With the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud,” Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the campaign.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Trump was said to be “livid” following Barr’s declaration sparking at least one unnamed senior official to say the President might invoke his popular “you’re fired” attitude and ‘terminate’ the nations top law enforcement officer, however, the Times noted that it did not have details on whether a resignation would be related to Trump’s frustration.

JUST IN: Attorney General William Barr is considering leaving his post before President Trump leaves office, source says https://t.co/RcvqBN37AF pic.twitter.com/G6IZeM5BWH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 7, 2020

Barr, 70, was confirmed as Attorney General in February 2019 and shorty thereafter assigned John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to open an investigation into the Russian Collusion hoax and determine if any wrongdoing was done under the Obama administration, investigations which as of yet have produced minimal results outside of a single guilty plea for making a false statement.