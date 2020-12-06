Op-Ed: Invalidating The Truth; The Atlanta Surveillance Tape

BROOKLYN, NY – The hearings that have taken place in Pennsylvania and Michigan showed numerous witnesses, most of whom gave compelling testimony of election fraud, corruption and intimidation. One of the most credible witnesses to come forward is Gregory Stenstrom, former Commanding Officer in the Navy, data scientist and forensic computer scientist. Mr. Stenstrom was a poll watcher in Delaware County, PA. He described how the three components of scanning machines (USB drives, cartridges and paper tapes) were separated on arrival to the collection center, destroying forensic evidence.

Democratic operatives are not interested in facts, truth, fairness or winning elections. They want and demand the election results that they want and demand at all costs, and they will go to any lengths to get them.

Moving on to Georgia, there is now shocking surveillance video evidence from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, showing that there was illegal vote counting in Georgia. After Republican observers were forced to leave the voting center and told there would be no more vote counting until 8:30 am, some election workers stayed inside and, well, they went to work.

Jackie Pick is a lawyer and a volunteer helping out the legal proceedings. She explained what was occurring on the video and going on in Fulton County:

“What we have is essentially two Republican field organizers who were sent here to be observers. At no time were they actually permitted to observe in a meaningful way. They are roped off with the press on the side.”

And later on:

“Everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press, but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night.”

A woman with blonde braids and a few other election workers stayed behind that night and pulled out cases – or boxes – that were hidden under the tables. The cases were filled with ballots. These individuals continued to count votes secretly – out of public view. No other observers were present. The people who did this need to be indicted and jailed.

Is video surveillance enough evidence to wake up and shake up the radical left? Nope. The New York Times ignored the story. The mainstream media despises President Trump and is disputing the validity of the tape, calling the tape doctored, and ignoring physical evidence by a camera.

But the same loathsome media stood behind Christine Blasey Ford when she accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault that allegedly occurred three decades ago, even though she was not credible, couldn’t remember any details and there was no evidence whatsoever to back up her claim. Ford’s high school friend Leland Keyser was skeptical about Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh.

As long as “evidence” substantiates fake Democratic objectives, it’s real. When it supports conservatives, it’s fake.

Here is what the Georgia election manager stated about the video from the election center:

“Those aren’t ‘suitcases,’ those are regular absentee carriers used in dozens of counties across this state. “That’s how they bring those in. Nothing was brought in without the monitors there. So everything was there. There was nothing new brought in. We didn’t see somebody wheeling stuff into the room.”

If they were not suitcases but just boxes containing normal absentee ballots, then why were they hidden under tables? What was there to hide? Why were election monitors thrown out of the room? Why were the ballots pulled out AFTER the observers left? Why were there still election workers working all through the night with no Republican observers? How can an election be certified with this much evidence?

How much cheating and physical evidence does it take to prove that this election was rigged?

You know the answer. Nobody cares because there is no objective mainstream media anymore in the United States. The truth does not matter unless it’s fake truth that supports Democrats’ claims.

Watch the following video in which Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron tries to weasel his way out of answering a question. Dr. Kathleen Ruth asked why the boxes were kept under the tables and not out in the open. Barron’s response begins at 8:00 on the video. He looks nervous, agitated and appears unkempt and shifty-eyed. He also admits he has never seen the surveillance video. Here is part of his reply, word for word:

“Well I think there, there…there’s a…I don’t know that there…I think those, those ballot boxes get heavy…I don’t think they want to be lifting those things up and putting them back down. So they bring them around, I mean it’s like an L shape….and then they put those…. they…they…they put those ballot bins…what their…under their work space so that it’s…because it’s the most convenient place to put those things.”

Great answer. Now I know there was no fraud.

This level of corruption is sickening and invalidates the votes of all the Georgians who came to vote in person and voted legitimately. If this happened in Georgia, it probably happened in other states, too. Maybe there were even more surveillance videos that were destroyed or the cameras disabled. The House Republicans are demanding an investigation by Attorney General Barr. We’ll see if that goes anywhere. Don’t hold your breath.

The U.S. Supreme Court should de-certify the Georgia election results for the state. It doesn’t matter how much evidence is given. The media doesn’t care. The Democratic Party doesn’t care. Deep state RINO Republicans like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger don’t seem to care. They want President Trump out because he shows the Republicans up to be spineless wimps. What matters is preserving the establishment status quo in the GOP, which won’t accept an outsider who gets things done and stands by conservative principles.

So they turn their backs on the most pro-life president we’ve ever had. President Trump delivered on his promises. What does that say for the GOP party platform? It’s a sad commentary (but true) that once President Trump is gone, we will be left with a one-party system run by BIG TECH, the Deep State, the biased media and the radical left.