Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility Vision Concept Named “Best Innovations in 2020” by Etisalat

By George McGregor
Urban Air Mobility Vision
Hyundai Motor Group is invited to exhibit its UAM S-A1 vision concept at GITEX. UAM augments urban mobility needs and shape society. Hyundai Motor Group presents its vision for a smart future mobility ecosystem which includes UAM, Purpose Built Vehicle and Hub.

GARDEN GROVE, CA – Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vision concept, S-A1, will be on display at GITEX Technology Week, December 6–10, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Etisalat, a leading telecommunications company in Africa and the Middle East, and GITEX host, recently named the S-A1 to its “Best Innovations in 2020” list and invited Hyundai Motor Group to showcase its game-changing technology.

The full scale, all-electric S-A1 is on display at Etisalat’s booth, along with a virtual reality zone that illustrates how Hyundai Motor Group’s UAM vision will help reduce passenger commute times and relieve congested ground transportation.

“Hyundai is developing core technologies that will establish it as the driving force behind Urban Air Mobility, offering a new and affordable transportation paradigm,” said Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group.

UAM is expected to become a critically important component of integrated mobility solutions as cities worldwide continue to grow, with the world population projected to reach 9.7 billion in 2050—two-thirds of which will live in urban areas.

The GITEX display reflects Hyundai Motor Group’s vision—first announced at CES 2020—to usher in the era of seamless mobility, which includes three mobility solutions:

  1. An air vehicle designed to address the urban mobility needs of tomorrow’s cities. The full-scale model of the SA-1 aircraft demonstrates this solution;
  2. A PBV that links people to people on the road; and
  3. The Hub, which serves as a venue for mobility transfer and community activities.

GITEX offers the latest in telecommunication networks, mobile communications and applications, next-generation networks, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, wearable, connected cars, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc. Presenting over 4,700 exhibitors from more than 97 countries, GITEX Technology Week is the event to attend in order to meet influential business decision makers.

