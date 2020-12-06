Good Samaritan Helps Deputies Locate Missing Juvenile In Lee County

Agency members from all over the county arrived to assist, including a Mobile Command Vehicle, Drones, K-9s, Aviation, and various specialty units. The tactical and strategic response of the many responding units, and the coordination with the public, contributed greatly to the safe return of this juvenile.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Today, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing juvenile in Lehigh Acres. Due to the nature of the incident, Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program was activated and several assets responded to the scene. Agency members from all over the county arrived to assist, including a Mobile Command Vehicle, Drones, K-9s, Aviation, and various specialty units.

A press release was issued to the public requesting their assistance in this investigation. It didn’t take long for a civilian to hear of the missing juvenile, recognize him, and contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were then guided by the “eye in the sky” right to the area that the juvenile was located at.

“It was all hands on deck,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This juvenile is safe today because of the incredible response from both your sheriff’s office and the public. See it, Say it, Make the Call. This civilian did exactly that and now this juvenile is home.”

