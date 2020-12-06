Detectives Seeking Information on Multiple Subjects Who Fled Scene of Cutler Bay Shooting; Two Red and Two Black Vehicles Involved

CUTLER BAY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Town of Cutler Bay Policing Unit, is investigating an incident that resulted in three adults shot. According to investigators, on Saturday, December 05, at approximately 1:15 p.m. a verbal dispute occurred among a group of patrons in the shopping center at 18901 South Dixie Highway, in Cutler Bay.

The dispute escalated and a physical altercation took place. Firearms were produced and there was an exchange of gunfire, striking three adult males. Two of the victims were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center. One was transported in critical condition and the other in stable condition. A third victim was self-transported in stable condition​.

Several subjects fled the scene in two red and two black vehicles and remain at large. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers

(305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.