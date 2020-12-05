Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park; Man Transported to Local Hospital for Treatment

Upon arrival Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:53 pm today, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard, Casa Del Monte. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-00-3458-TIPS.