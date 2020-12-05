CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park; Man Transported to Local Hospital for Treatment

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:53 pm today, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard, Casa Del Monte. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-00-3458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

