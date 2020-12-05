Deltona Couple Charged With First-Degree Murder In Stabbing of Sanford Man After Four-Month, Two County Investigation

Jaide Caporale, 30, and Marvin Bryant, 36, were each arrested Friday in the murder of 30-year-old Jo’el Cosby, Caporale’s on-and-off boyfriend. Cosby’s body was discovered Thursday, August 13, on the 800 block of Settler’s Loop in Geneva, east of Sanford in Seminole County. Cosby was the victim of a stabbing.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona couple have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the death of a Sanford man whose body was discovered in Seminole County in August. According to authorities, Jaide Caporale, 30, and Marvin Bryant, 36, were each arrested Friday in the murder of 30-year-old Jo’el Cosby, Caporale’s on-and-off boyfriend. Cosby’s body was discovered Thursday, August 13, on the 800 block of Settler’s Loop in Geneva, east of Sanford in Seminole County. Cosby was the victim of a stabbing.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office initial investigation led detectives to Volusia County after Cosby’s mother explained she last saw her son a few days earlier with Caporale, who he had been dating off and on for several years. Detectives contacted Caporale, who lived in Deltona with her mother, her children and Bryant, the father of one of her children.

Both Caporale and Bryant were evasive and less than forthcoming in interviews with detectives. However, through the use of technology and the interviewing of witnesses, detectives pieced together the truth: Caporale and Bryant killed Cosby at their house, 1419 Farmington Avenue in Deltona, disposed of his body in Geneva and tried to clean up the evidence at home.

The investigation revealed Caporale picked up Cosby in Sanford and drove him to the house in Deltona, where she and Bryant killed him. Caporale and Bryant then drove to the area in Geneva where Cosby’s body was later discovered. A witness in Geneva told detectives they observed Bryant’s vehicle in the area, but it made a U-turn and left after being spotted. Detectives later verified both Caporale and Bryant’s movements throughout the night via technological means.

After Cosby’s body was disposed of in Geneva, Caporale and Bryant drove to a local store where they purchased items possibly intended to cover up their crime. In addition, detectives learned that Bryant had been observed driving a vehicle with a heavy duty cleaning product after Cosby was dead. At the house in Deltona, where Cosby was killed, detectives made an observation of a possible clean up.

Detectives processed the vehicle associated to Caporale and Bryant and Cosby’s DNA was discovered inside it. It was also evident that the vehicle had been cleaned up in an attempt to destroy evidence.

In addition to the evidence described above, a close associate of Caporale’s told detectives before Cosby was found deceased, that Caporale provided them with details of the murder. Caporale also told the associate that she was surprised that Cosby’s body hadn’t been found yet.

At the beginning of the investigation, when Detectives spoke with Bryant, they observed injuries to his hands, common with having been involved in this type of violent crime. On Friday, after a 4-month joint investigation by Volusia and Seminole sheriff’s detectives, a judge signed warrants for the arrest of Caporale and Bryant for first-degree murder, and both defendants were arrested soon after. They are being held without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail.