Bringing Them Home: President Trump Orders Troop Withdrawal from Somalia on Heels of Previous Drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trump has issued a new order to withdraw nearly all of the 700 American troops in Somalia by early 2021. Trump’s order comes on the heels of his decision last month to drawdown troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to 2,500 service members in each of those countries by Jan. 15, just five days before any potential transition would take place.
According to Ivanka Trump, who has been serving as Advisor to the President, since 2017, and is the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, said her father is determined to “ending endless foreign wars” bringing troops home.
According to Politico, the move is expected to only embolden al-Shabab extremist behavior in the region.
“The President’s decision to withdraw forces from Somalia is a surrender to al Qaeda and a gift to China. The withdrawal of U.S. troops could make it harder for aid workers and diplomats on the ground to help resolve conflict peacefully and could come at a political cost. Al Shabaab will message our withdrawal as a victory, which may propel some of their political affiliates into government” said Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), who chairs the House Armed Services Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities panel.
According to a statement from Dept of Defense, the U.S. will retain the capability to conduct targeted counterterrorism operations in Somalia and collect early warnings and indicators regarding threats to the homeland.
“The President of the United States has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States Africa Command to reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021. The U.S. is not withdrawing or disengaging from Africa. We remain committed to our African partners and enduring support through a whole-of-government approach”