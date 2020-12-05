PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

REJECTION: Whopping 76 Pennsylvania Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking Congress to Void Certification of Joe Biden’s Electors At Joint Session

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the states electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States on November 24, 2020. Photo credit: George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HARRISBURG — A letter signed yesterday December 4, 2020 by 76 Pennsylvania lawmakers calls on the state’s congressional delegation to object to Biden’s electors on January 6, 2021, when a joint session of Congress will meet to certify a winner in the electoral college.

The letter, which was sent on Friday, cites several grounds as justification for objecting to the states electors, including the state’s decision to count absentee ballots after 8 p.m. on Election Day, counting of defective ballots, and denying access to poll watchers.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Governor Wolf said the U.S. Department of Justice has not identified significant voter fraud in Pennsylvania, and lawmakers pretending otherwise should be rejected.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania GOP Congressman Mike Kelly, filed a lawsuit to prevent the election results being certified but in an unusual decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed the lawsuit saying it was not filed in a timely manner, citing the mail in voting rule change should have been challenged closer to August when it was put into effect and within the law’s 180-day time limit on filing legal challenges.

The Kelly case is expected to be appealed to the US Supreme Court for final resolution.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit Investigating Inmate…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Seeking Tips on Suspect Wanted In Deadly Pompano…

Joe Mcdermott

Port Charlotte Detectives Seeking to Identify Publix Liquor…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 867