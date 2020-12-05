REJECTION: Whopping 76 Pennsylvania Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking Congress to Void Certification of Joe Biden’s Electors At Joint Session

Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the states electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States on November 24, 2020. Photo credit: George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HARRISBURG — A letter signed yesterday December 4, 2020 by 76 Pennsylvania lawmakers calls on the state’s congressional delegation to object to Biden’s electors on January 6, 2021, when a joint session of Congress will meet to certify a winner in the electoral college.

The letter, which was sent on Friday, cites several grounds as justification for objecting to the states electors, including the state’s decision to count absentee ballots after 8 p.m. on Election Day, counting of defective ballots, and denying access to poll watchers.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Governor Wolf said the U.S. Department of Justice has not identified significant voter fraud in Pennsylvania, and lawmakers pretending otherwise should be rejected.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania GOP Congressman Mike Kelly, filed a lawsuit to prevent the election results being certified but in an unusual decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed the lawsuit saying it was not filed in a timely manner, citing the mail in voting rule change should have been challenged closer to August when it was put into effect and within the law’s 180-day time limit on filing legal challenges.

The Kelly case is expected to be appealed to the US Supreme Court for final resolution.