Port Charlotte Detectives Seeking to Identify Publix Liquor Store Armed Robbery suspect; Release Surveillance Video

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The suspect was observed wearing a heavy black coat with a hood, black jogging pants, gray and white gym shoes, white gloves, and a white face mask. He was described as possibly a black or Hispanic male.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Major Crimes detectives are seeking assistance from the public in the identification of an armed robbery suspect. According to authorities, just before 8pm on December 3, a suspect walked into the Publix Liquor store and demanded cash from the employee while brandishing a handgun. The incident occurred at the Publix Liquor store located at 24001 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

After the incident, the suspect ran towards Peachland Boulevard. The same suspect was also observed earlier in the day, loitering in the parking lot, near a black bicycle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

