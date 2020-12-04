CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Tips on Suspect Wanted In Deadly Pompano Beach Gas Station Shooting; Crime Stoppers Reward Of Up To $3,000.

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, of Deerfield Beach, wanted for manslaughter with a firearm in the July death of Zion Lamar in Pompano Beach.  Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are seeking to locate Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, of Deerfield Beach, wanted for manslaughter with a firearm in the July death of Zion Lamar in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, at approximately 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station located at 560 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lamar outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Lamar to Broward Health North where he later died. Detectives believe Miller shot Lamar during an altercation between multiple individuals. Lamar was not involved in the altercation. 

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
