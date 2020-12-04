Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit Investigating Inmate Death

According to authorities, , Hailee Lynn Mathews, 25, was found alone in her cell with a piece of fabric around her neck. Jail staff immediately performed life saving measures and Mathews was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on November 27, 2020.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail was recently found unresponsive in her cell. According to the report, Hailee Lynn Mathews, 25, was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on November 20, on possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and the possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Mathews was housed in a quarantine pod for observation due to her recent entry into the jail. Due to her detox status observations were completed every 30 minutes. Quarantine procedures such as temperature checks are required and were performed multiple times a day. On November 22, Hailee Lynn Mathews was found alone in her cell with a piece of fabric around her neck.

Jail staff immediately performed life saving measures and Mathews was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained severely impacted her brain function and she succumbed to her injuries days later while still in the hospital on November 27, 2020. Her next of kin was notified.

The investigation into the death of Hailee Lynn Mathews is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. This case will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office once completed. Florida Model Jail Standards require the issuance of bed sheets to all inmates. The Charlotte County Jail is an accredited facility.