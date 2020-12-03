Op-Ed: When You Reward Something the More You Get of It

When we give illegals, food, shelter, clothing, education, health care, sanctuary in cities, and a drivers license, you know right away that our benevolence will attract others to do the same, it’s like a magnet. File photo, credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com, license.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Well, well, how true that statement is especially when it refers to our treatment of illegal aliens. When we give people who have “invaded” our country (even non-militarily) illegally, and we give them food, shelter, clothing, education, health care, sanctuary in cities, and a drivers license, you know right away that our benevolence will attract others to do the same, it’s like a magnet. In other words, when you reward something the more you get of it.

Common sense tells us that if we weren’t so generous to those people we call “illegal aliens” (according to liberals – they’re “undocumented workers”), the flow of these illegals into our country would drop to a trickle as there would be no incentive for them to get the “goodies” that we now give them.

Why is that so difficult for liberals to understand? Is there a political motive that influences their thought processes? Could it be that they expect these “future citizens” to be reliable Democrat voters? Sounds about right, doesn’t it? But, when you ask a liberal, if someone, he/she doesn’t know, walks through his/her front door uninvited and demands that you take care of them, would you let them stay or would you summon the police to have them removed? The overwhelming answer of these liberals would be “NO” they can’t stay as they were not invited in, so why are they against a tightening up the border (with a fence that President Trump has been building these past two years) in order to prevent letting people into our country that have not been invited? You could deduce that liberals have a “double-standard” and their resistance to tightening up the border to make it difficult for illegals to enter our country, is a valid case in point.

This editorials headline also applies to other situations affecting our country, like lowering the standards in our schools (the “dumbing” down of the curriculum) and not sufficiently punishing disruptive students, thereby preventing learning from taking place for the students who want to learn. Also, when people in government, in high elective or appointed offices, violate the rules of conduct and they get off without or little punishment (a slap on the wrist), you’ll get more illegal behavior (a play on our headline might go like this, “When you reward bad behavior, you get more of it”). The obvious case in point is the rules that Hillary Clinton violated while in office as Secretary of State, and still no punishment has been meted out because of a two-tier justice system, one for the well connected and one for the rest of us poor slobs.

Now, we are faced with another problem that will affect society, and that is the major push by some influential people to legalize drugs. We’ve started with the legalization of marijuana in a few of the states of the union, with more to come on board in the near future. Again, you see that when you reward something, you get more of it. The adverse effects of the legalization of marijuana already has had a negative effect in the State of Colorado where traffic accidents and deaths have spiked up dramatically since legalization. Although marijuana is not a hard drug like cocaine and heroin, it is still a mind altering drug that does affect the person using it, and legalizing it has more people using it, not for medicinal use, but for recreational use. In Oregon, this past election, they approved of the legalization of hard drugs. How is that going to make our society a better place to live and work?

So, in conclusion, when you reward something, you get more of it, can be considered a sane conclusion in those areas mentioned above. It’s just common sense. So, be wary of those who want to do away with our tried and true rules of conduct that have been handed down through the ages, it might just be a change for the worse, not the better.