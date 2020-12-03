Op-Ed: America’s Color Revolution, Part 1: The Election Psy-Op

Protesters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at the Capitol, supporters of Donald Trump protest media election results declaring Joe Biden president elect. Helena, Montana, Nov 7, 2020. Photo credit: Brandi Lyon Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Trump voters will never forget the shock of going to bed on November 3rd secure in the knowledge that the President had won a second term, only to awaken on November 4th to the news that Biden, lagging far behind Trump in all the battleground states, was magically now in the lead.

How did the Democrats pull this off? In both simple and sophisticated ways. But the key to the massive election theft—their hidden tactic—is computerized vote-stealing by means of Dominion voting machines, and/or the “Scorecard” vote-flipping program. Remember those 6,000 votes that went from Trump to You-Know-Who? That wasn’t just a gain of 6,000 fake votes for Biden; it also lowered Trump’s count by 6,000, creating a difference of 12,000 votes between them in Biden’s favor. Such “vote flipping” widens the gap between the two candidates twice as effectively as garden-variety cheating—vote harvesting, dead people voting, etc.—giving the Dems the biggest bang for their ill-gotten buck. And as of Friday the 13th of November, audits of the computerized cheating showed 500,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden. Folks, this means at least a fraudulent 1,000,000 vote windfall for Biden in swing states, courtesy of the Dominion software tamperers. We know Leftists are big on redistributing the wealth—well here’s the counterpart: redistributing the votes of the American people!

HAS TRUMP BEEN BOXED IN?

As myriad claims of vote fraud emerge, including ballot counters tacking cardboard over their building’s windows so locked-out poll watchers couldn’t even see into the room, the thought struck me that even the Dems are usually not this sloppy and obvious. I can even imagine the great fictional detective Hercule Poirot saying to his sidekick, “Ah, Hastings, do you not see? No, no, mon ami! There are too many clues. This fox, he wants to be caught!” The Democrats’ war-gaming of the election may go far beyond their flagrant vote fraud schemes. In fact, I believe they plan to win regardless of the final result of this election. Either Biden stumbles his way into the White House, or as soon as Trump is inaugurated, if not before, they attempt a violent coup d’état, using the pretense that he stole the election—their old standby trick of accusing others of their own crimes.

So far, they’ve put Trump in the defensive position of having to challenge the vote fraud. While it’s very likely he’ll win his case, since the facts and evidence are all on his side, what next? Do we transition into four more years of MAGA and can our President finally drain the swamp before it succeeds in swallowing him up? After all, we know that Trump won this election. In 2016 he ended up with 304 electoral votes to Crooked Hllary’s 227, having received 63 million votes in the general election. This time ‘round he has at least 74 million—10 million more—not counting the millions of votes the Dems stole from him. With Trump more popular than ever, and Basement Biden an even weaker candidate than Hillary was, we should expect something in the neighborhood of Trump with 400 electoral votes to Biden’s 140—a landslide win.

THE LEFT’S ELECTION PSY-OP

The Left knows this, too. That’s exactly why they’ve instructed their propaganda machine, aka the mainstream media, to hammer home the “fact” that Biden won. Recall that they began election season claiming polls showed Biden was the runaway favorite with a double-digit lead. And on November 7th, with major irregularities in all the swing states emerging and no real final count, they blithely announced Biden as the winner.

They even got their pals in the UK and elsewhere to congratulate Biden! Vladimir Putin is one of the few leaders who says he’ll wait to find out who won. Even the New World Order Pope has congratulated the poseur. You can’t read a newspaper or listen to a newscast without hearing about “President-elect Biden.” Huh? We’re not done counting votes let alone certifying them, and Trump’s team has only begun to fight against the Dems’ unprecedented vote fraud. We’re still a couple of weeks away from the Electors voting, yet millions of Americans believe Biden has won the election. This does not bode well.

The astonishing in-your-face election psy-op taking place is in many ways analogous to that of the Covid Plandemic. The globalist cabal took the virus that causes the common cold—and for most people, Covid is not much worse than a cold—and turned it into a mechanism for upending our liberty. For their nefarious purpose they had plenty of help from the likes of China, the UK, Italy, etc. Remember all those scary videos of people dropping in the street? It’s difficult for most people to doubt Big Media’s show-and-tell. This is the effect, praised by Goebbels during the Third Reich, of the Big Lie. The more outrageous the lie, and the more often it’s repeated, the more readily people will accept it as true.

And millions of Americans are now primed to believe that Biden won this all-important election. In fact, he’s already assembling his cabinet! I personally think Trump made a mistake in allowing Biden access to funds for his “transition.” POTUS did this to protect General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy from the harassment and death threats she was getting for refusing to release these funds. Predictably, the Dems made hay out of this gesture, as CNBC crows that this concession, “… marks one of the first clear indications of the Trump administration acknowledging defeat in the 2020 election.” And here’s their headline, “Trump Administration Officially Begins Transition to Biden after Weeks of Delay.” Give a Leftist an inch…

You can see the Left’s evil genius at work in this quote by David Leonhardt of the New York Times: “A sitting president has spent months telling lies about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his re-election bid is in deep trouble…he has unleashed a new torrent of falsehoods, claiming that the other side cheated. He has demanded the Supreme Court intervene to decide the election in his favor.” Note the devious spin throughout this seditious quote. It’s the President who’s telling the truth—there is evidence of massive vote fraud which his team has uncovered—and all he wants is a fair and honest election. Nor could he “demand” the Supreme Court decide the election in his favor. Could it be that “journalists” at the “paper of record” have never heard of the “Separation of Powers”?

But let’s put all this in the context of Color Revolutions. How do these typically begin? With a disputed election, followed by an insurrection. Now imagine the headlines in the New York Times, the Washington Post, et al., and the coverage on CNN, MSNBC, etc. when Trump is declared the winner: “Trump Tries to Steal Election from Biden! Refuses to Step Down!” “Millions Rioting in the Streets Protesting Trump Acting as Dictator!”

How about a few actual headlines from recent weeks? From Yahoo News: “Trump defies election loss, Biden ignores him”; from USA Today: “’It’s an embarrassment’: Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump’s refusal to concede presidential race”. And here’s Yahoo News opening line from Friday, November 13th: “The White House is planning for President Donald Trump to serve a second term despite his reelection loss, a top official said Friday.” Or this: “Trump has yet to concede nearly a week after US media announced that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden had defeated him in the November 3 presidential election.” This psy-op is following the playbook of Color Revolutions. Recall also that back in August, Hillary herself helped set the stage with this remark: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.” Um, Hillary, did you mean even if he lost?

The New York TImes, perhaps the most blatant colluder in this psy-op, sent this headline into readers’ email inboxes on November 12th: “Good morning. A president is trying to undo an election result: How would you describe that situation in another country?” Well, at least they said “Good morning.” And here’s a warning from Rick Hasen, an “election law expert” from UC Irvine, who opines that if judges allow Republican legislatures to overturn Biden’s supposed victory, “it would provoke massive social unrest… I think it would be the end of American democracy as we know it.” That “massive unrest” is exactly the threat. Well, one of the threats. See Part 2 of this article for the Deep State’s Plan B.

But I’d be remiss not to include this gem from the statists in the UK:

“America has chosen Joe Biden… to be the 46th president of the United States. The American people have disavowed four years of a thuggish presidency. They have chosen decency over dysfunction, fact over fiction, truth over lies, and empathy over cruelty. They have rejected the last four years of ugliness, divisiveness, racism and sustained assaults on constitutional democracy. And even as Trump plots legal challenges and levies unfounded claims of fraud, it is clear America is moving on.”

We the People who love our Republic, also hope America is moving on—but in the opposite direction: away from the Left’s sabotage, sedition and treason, to a restoration of justice, liberty and the pursuit of happiness once more. It’s not over till it’s over. Four More Years!