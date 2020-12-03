Marion County Sheriff’s Office Announces Open Registration for February Citizens Academy and Partnership (CAP)

The free 13-week educational course about the operations of the Sheriff’s Office, is currently accepting applications for classes beginning in February 2021. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 1:00pm – 3:30pm beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

MARION COUNTY, FL -The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy and Partnership (CAP) program, a free 13-week educational course about the operations of the Sheriff’s Office, is currently accepting applications for classes beginning in February 2021. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 1:00pm – 3:30pm beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

During the program, MCSO staff will highlight all units within the Sheriff’s Office, giving citizens an in-depth understanding of what the agency is doing for the community. Each week will focus on a different aspect of the agency, personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function. Students will have an opportunity to view specialty unit equipment, hear from experts in the field of law enforcement, investigations, detention and administration.

Classes will be held at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages, in the Liberty and Old Glory rooms. To apply for this program, please visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website at www.marionso.com/citizens-academy to fill out an application. For questions or more information, please contact Wendy Holland, MCSO Volunteer Coordinator, at wholland@marionso.com or you can call her at (352)369-6761. *SEATING IS LIMITED*